G-SHOCK announces two unprecedented lines of resistant watches in Brazil

G-SHOCK, the durable watch brand and the main division of the manufacturer Casio, announced the launch of two brand new watch lines. These are the GM-2100/GM-S and GA-2200 collections. The main differential of the new models is in the material that makes up each launch, since the GM-2100 and GMS-2100 are made of metal and the GA-2200 line, of carbon. The G-SHOCK line has been updated frequently by Casio. In July, the brand announced the Gravity Master, GR-B200 and Frogman models. The new versatile collections, GM-2100 and GM-S, were developed to serve the public that seeks more sophistication and elegance, while the GA-2200 line is aimed at lovers of sports and outdoor fashion. Check out more details about the new watches below:

GM-2100

One of the big news from G-SHOCK is the Metal Covered GM-2100 line, which hit the market with new colors, materials and finishing, and the same identity and design of the classic GA-2100. The collection features striking features such as a laminated metal bezel, which offers a rounded finish and a mirror polish on the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic shine, in addition to a textured urethane bracelet. The new GM-2100 maintains the aerodynamic shape and thin thickness of the GA-2100, however, it adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch an even more refined look. The novelty is available in silver, gray blue, dark green and red options.

GMS-2100

The GM-S2100 models represent a line of metal clad with a minimalist design, featuring unique tones, delicate appearance and bevel with brushed steel finish. Models are forged in stainless steel and have a rounded finish. Versatile, the line features a range of colors to suit all tastes, as the collection has options in rosé, dark gray and silver bezel with a green dial and bracelet. The choice of colors was thought to bring a unique touch of consistency and minimalist air, reinforcing its elegant essence and aligned with what is most modern in the fashion world.

GA-2200 Carbon