G-SHOCK announces two unprecedented lines of resistant watches in Brazil

G-SHOCK, the durable watch brand and the main division of the manufacturer Casio, announced the launch of two brand new watch lines. These are the GM-2100/GM-S and GA-2200 collections. The main differential of the new models is in the material that makes up each launch, since the GM-2100 and GMS-2100 are made of metal and the GA-2200 line, of carbon.
The G-SHOCK line has been updated frequently by Casio. In July, the brand announced the Gravity Master, GR-B200 and Frogman models. The new versatile collections, GM-2100 and GM-S, were developed to serve the public that seeks more sophistication and elegance, while the GA-2200 line is aimed at lovers of sports and outdoor fashion.
GM-2100
One of the big news from G-SHOCK is the Metal Covered GM-2100 line, which hit the market with new colors, materials and finishing, and the same identity and design of the classic GA-2100.
The collection features striking features such as a laminated metal bezel, which offers a rounded finish and a mirror polish on the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic shine, in addition to a textured urethane bracelet.
The new GM-2100 maintains the aerodynamic shape and thin thickness of the GA-2100, however, it adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch an even more refined look. The novelty is available in silver, gray blue, dark green and red options.
GMS-2100
The GM-S2100 models represent a line of metal clad with a minimalist design, featuring unique tones, delicate appearance and bevel with brushed steel finish. Models are forged in stainless steel and have a rounded finish.
Versatile, the line features a range of colors to suit all tastes, as the collection has options in rosé, dark gray and silver bezel with a green dial and bracelet.
The choice of colors was thought to bring a unique touch of consistency and minimalist air, reinforcing its elegant essence and aligned with what is most modern in the fashion world.
GA-2200 Carbon
The GA-2200 Carbon line is for lovers of outdoor style, adventurers and sportsmen. One of the line’s differentials is the internal disc, handmade with exclusive “Yamagata” modeling technology.
With a slim and resistant design, the model has wider buttons that facilitate handling the watch, in addition to accentuating the “slim” structure and the rigid design of the piece. Another striking feature is related to the button’s layered structure, inspired by outdoor tools.
The GA-2200 Carbon line also features a 2-year battery, led lighting (Super illuminator), mineral glass with a function of retraction of the hands and an easy-to-change bracelet. The line was built with a carbon core protective structure, making the model an indispensable tool for outdoor gear kit.
The series is available in four color options, namely: black with blue accents, orange, all black and blue.
