Gabriel Medina’s Mother Comments Yasmin Brunet’s Ex-Husband Photo: ‘God Bless’ | More Sports

Simone Medina

returned to protagonize polemics related to the wife of the son. This time, the mother of Gabriel Medina

caught the attention of followers when commenting on a post by Evandro Soldati, ex-husband of Yasmin Brunet (check gallery below).

Yasmin and Evandro got married in 2012, but the relationship between the two began in 2005. In early 2020, the relationship ended and shortly thereafter, Yasmin and Gabriel met.

“God bless,” commented Simone Medina in Evandro Soldati’s publication. See the photo:

Recently, Simone Medina was also involved in controversies, this time linked to the Gabriel Medina Institute, located in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo. According to journalist Léo Dias, after disagreements between the three-time surfing world champion and Simone, the place had its activities closed and was consequently abandoned. A short time later, the place was painted graffiti.

The vandals’ attack was directed at Simone, who was at the head of the project. She was appointed responsible for closing the site, but the surfer’s mother alleges that Gabriel had demanded that she and her husband resign from their positions at the institute.