Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are successful and show popularization of folding

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Samsung’s new generation folding cell phones — have just hit an important mark in their home country: the two models, together, surpassed the number of 1 million sales in the South market alone. Korean.

These data are listed in a report released by the brand itself and, despite not detailing the number of sales of each model separately, Samsung highlights that only the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was responsible for 70% of this total. According to the disclosure, the model is more sought after by a younger audience, thanks to its sophisticated and “cool” look: around 54% of flip smartphone sales were within this group.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 was most responsible for the success of the phones (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The relatively high number of shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 made them break the record as the best sellers of the brand in their country of origin, that is, they were the best sellers in the country in the entire history of the company. In addition to the success in sales, Samsung reveals that more than 270 thousand units of the two folding devices were activated just on the first day after their launch.

It is worth remembering that, as happened in several markets, Samsung made available several options to exchange an old cell phone when buying one of the new folding ones in South Korea. This may have been one of the ways to boost sales of the devices.

For now, however, there are no details on smartphone sales at global levels, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the data also revealed another record for the Asian giant, marking a new phase in the lineup that could help popularize the foldable cell phone industry .

Source: SamMobile