Gasoline price shoots up and increases R$ 0.80 in one day

posted on 10/06/2021 5:47 PM / updated on 10/06/2021 5:51 PM

A day after the president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced a project that, if approved, could reduce gasoline prices by 8% at the pumps, the Federal District’s stations weighed their hands in fuel readjustments. Overnight, the liter was up to R$ 0.80 more expensive, despite Petrobras not having changed fuel prices.

Economist Regis Chinchila, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, explains that the increase is not directly related to the proposal or Lira’s speech, even because the idea is to reduce the price. “I see it as a commercial anticipation”, he explains.

Regarding the project to fix the ICMS value on fuels, the analyst notes that Lira said that, in principle, the value of gasoline could be reduced by 8% and that the project should be debated in plenary on the next 13th. “In theory, the change in calculation will consider the average fuel prices over the last two years. Each state would apply its ICMS rate [imposto estadual] on this average price, which can generate resistance from the governors as it will mean lower tax collection”, he observes.

ICMS, an evil cousin

On Tuesday (5), Arthur Lira stated that there are other factors in the contribution of fuel value. According to the president of the Chamber, “it was never said that the ICMS starts the increase in fuel”, but that oil and the dollar influence this increase. The deputy reinforced the suggestion that the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, collected by the states, be calculated based on the price variation verified in the last two years.

“For this to be clear, with Petrobras’ policy, approved by the National Congress, of prices linked to the dollar and oil, the oil that came out in a month from 61 to 82, of course, there has to be a variation. The problem is that we are analyzing fuel data for oil and for the dollar, the ICMS is an evil cousin, it contributes a lot to the increase in fuel prices”, he declared at a press conference.

