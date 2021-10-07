Gasoline stabilizes the price after 7 weeks of high and is sold for between R$ 5.89 and R$ 6.49 in ES

Photo: Agência Brasil





The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country has stabilized at R$ 6.092 per liter, after seven consecutive weeks of highs. According to the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), from September 26 to October 2, the values ​​ranged from R$ 5,149, minimum price, to R$ 7,167, maximum per liter.

In Espírito Santo, the ANP survey shows that, of the six cities in Espírito Santo surveyed, Guarapari has the lowest and highest value of regular gasoline, ranging between R$ 5.89 and R$ 6.49, with an average price of R$ 6.113 .

The monitoring of values ​​is also carried out in the cities of Aracruz, Cariacica, Linhares, Serra and Vitória. In the capital of Espírito Santo, for example, the value of fuel varies between R$ 6.17 and R$ 6.29.

While the average value in Brazil has not changed its level, the minimum rose from R$ 5.049, the previous week, to R$ 5.149. The maximum price dropped by 0.9%, from R$7.236 to R$7.167.

Diesel, which had an increase of almost 9% in refineries on September 28, registered a 1.9% increase in service stations, from R$4.707 to R$4.801. Ethanol rose 0.4%, from R$4.715 to R$4.736. However, the maximum price reached R$ 7,199.

The last increase in gasoline was carried out at Petrobras refineries on August 12, in the order of 3.5%. In the year, the fuel has already risen about 51%. This year alone, the average price charged for a liter of gasoline jumped 35.9%, from R$ 4.483 to R$ 6.092. The variation in ethanol is even greater, at almost 50%.

Other oil variables also followed the uptrend. In the case of cooking gas, the increase is around 30%, with cylinders reaching R$130 in some regions of the country. Meanwhile, the increase in diesel is around 28%.

Federal government asks for standardization of ICMS

Measures to stop the rise in fuel prices, which have been driving the rise in inflation in the country, are now at the top of the federal government’s priorities. President Jair Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to force the National Congress to enact, in 120 days, a law with the objective of standardizing the rates applied by the States in the ICMS of products, part of the factors by which the government justifies the increase in prices.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that he should vote next Wednesday on the proposal that changes the ICMS charge on fuels, with the aim of lowering prices.

According to him, according to the project, the value of the tax would be calculated based on the variation in fuel prices in the two previous years. The president estimates that there would be an immediate reduction of 8% in the price of gasoline, 7% in alcohol and 3.7% in diesel oil. Lira explained that the proposal will change the Kandir Law and will not affect the autonomy of the states.

ICMS on fuel is charged at a rate — which varies by state — on the price of the product. To set this price, currently, the states carry out a biweekly survey of service stations.

At the same time, Petrobras started a campaign to clarify the price of gasoline, seeking to show that it receives R$ 2 of the sale value of gasoline at the pumps and highlight, in line with Bolsonaro’s vision, the weight of ICMS in the formation of final prices.

In addition to the value of refineries and taxes, fuel prices in Brazil also take into account factors such as distribution and resale margins.

ES freezes ICMS value

Last week, the State Government decided to freeze the update of the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) for the next few months, if new increases in the price of oil products, such as gasoline and cooking gas, are registered.

The amount is the calculation basis for charging the Tax on Transactions related to the Circulation of Goods and on Interstate, Intermunicipal and Communication Services (ICMS).

The decision was announced by the State Governor, Renato Casagrande, after a meeting with the Secretary of State for Finance, Marcelo Altoé. The measure is intended to prevent a further increase in the price paid by consumers at gas stations.

To understand the measure, it is first necessary to understand the relationship between the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer and taxes. In this case, diesel, which has a 12% rate, is used as an example to illustrate the calculation.

With information from Portal R7