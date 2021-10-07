Genesis: Nepheriades is scolded by a lover: “Don’t play with me”

In the next chapters of Genesis, Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) is going to find a new lover, since José (Juliano Laham) was arrested after the villain invented that she was abused by the servant, who did not want to be deprived by her.

teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) will notice the interest of Potipar’s wife (Val Perré) and unlike Judá’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues), will not think twice and will accept going to bed with the naughty. “I won’t tell anyone”, will guarantee the soldier.

“You know what? That was a mistake!”, will claim the viper. “So is this how it’s going to be? I risk my neck to be here, and will you treat me like you do your husband, with pretense?”, will rebut Teruel. “I don’t pretend to my husband!”, will scream the cynical.

“Oh no? And what are you doing here? Don’t play with me the way you do with your husband. You’re using me and I’m using you. We both know that”, will confront the lover. “Finally someone who speaks the same language as me”, will vibrate Neferíades, returning to kiss Teruel.

