Germany: Liberals and Greens Signal to Form Government with Social Democrats | World

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), which won the German legislative elections, the Green Party and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) will start negotiations on Thursday (7) to try to form a government coalition, announced the FDP.

“I have just proposed to (Olaf) Scholz (SPD leader), in agreement with the Greens, that we meet to debate between the three, and that will happen,” FDP President Christian Lindner announced during a press conference.

A few hours earlier, the Green Party had already announced that it wanted to form a coalition with the SPD and liberals.

1 of 1 Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021 — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021 — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it makes sense to have deep negotiations with the SPD and the FDP,” Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock said.

The two most voted parties in the elections were the SPD, in first, and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in second. However, neither had enough votes to control Parliament.

They need the support of the Green Party and the FDP to be able to form a parliamentary majority. These last two are more inclined to form a government with the SPD. This decision rules out the possibility according to the CDU, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, which would pass to the opposition.

“The country cannot afford a prolonged standoff” while a coalition is negotiated, said leader Baerbock, whose party came third in the vote.

recent past trauma

After the 2017 elections, the agreement to form the government took several months, and in that time Germany and the European Union were left with compromised governability.

“The conversations over the past few weeks have shown that the greatest content intersections are possible with this scheme (with the SPD and the FDP), especially in the realm of social policy,” explained the other Green Party co-chair, Robert Habeck.

A three-party alliance, with very different programs, to reach the majority, has not happened in Germany since the 1950s.

Despite the electoral setback, the CDU, led by Armin Laschet, has not given up trying to form a government with liberals and ecologists.

Conservative leaders met last Sunday with liberals and Tuesday with ecologists in an attempt to convince the two parties to accept an alliance that would keep the CDU in power after 16 years of the Merkel era.