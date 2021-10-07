Get Ready: Volatility May Mark Reopening of Markets in China on Friday

(Bloomberg) — China’s financial markets reopen for the first time in a week on Friday, and investors brace themselves for volatility after a surprise real estate default and global energy shortages.

The Golden Week holiday offered a rare respite from a months-long regulatory onslaught that has shaken global financial markets. As trading reopens, investors will focus on the Beijing government’s next target and the impact of the default on a dollar bond by developer Fantasia Holdings this week, the first in real estate since the turmoil surrounding China Evergrande.

There will be great interest in how the People’s Bank of China can maintain the flow of liquidity, given the large volume of short-term debt maturing this month. About 340 billion yuan ($53 billion) in 14-day reverse repurchase agreements are due on Friday, when onshore markets reopen.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong are down 0.2% since the mainland China markets last traded. On Wednesday, indices dropped to levels not seen since the China stock bubble burst in 2016, but rebounded on Thursday. The offshore yuan showed little variation.

The mood among Chinese investors “has recently rebounded to a neutral level, but the trend is decidedly bearish and gains are limited by recent domestic default cases,” said Olivier d’Assier, head of applied research for Asia Pacific at Qontigo . “The main issues affecting trust have been purely internal so far, but on the geopolitical front, US-China trade negotiations have not yet taken place and this issue remains unresolved.”

Relations with the US are on the radar after news that President Joe Biden plans a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping by the end of the year. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also expected to speak with Vice Premier Liu He in the coming days as the two countries are still at odds over China’s commitments under the January 2020 trade pact.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related