Ghost Recon Frontline Announced by Ubisoft as Free to Play Game | Action games

To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Ubisoft is offering a free game and DLCs between October 5th and 11th. Players can retrieve Ghost Recon Classic and the Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts and Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State Adventure DLCs at the developer’s website (https://register.ubisoft.com/ghostrecon-giveaway/pt-BR) or via the client Ubisoft Connect for PC.
Traditional Battle Royale style gameplay will be influenced by the tactical nature of Ghost Recon, with highly specialized classes. Players will be able to play Assault, to excel in close combats, Support, to strengthen positions and offer defenses, and Scout, to mark opponents from afar and eliminate them. Throughout the matches, users can level up and gain access to more weapons, operators and abilities. It will also be possible to ask for support in battles with equipment such as automatic machine guns and sniper turrets.
The game’s story will take place on the island of Drakemoor, located in a small country that had its peace disturbed by a large corrupt mining company. Its scope is slightly smaller than other Battle Royale of the genre, but users can expect to find four different biomes and 20 landmarks scattered across the map. Players in Europe will be able to register on the official website (ghostreconfrontline.com) for the opportunity to participate in a closed PC beta starting October 14th.