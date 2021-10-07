Giancarlo Esposito lives new villain in ‘Far Cry 6’ and calls players to fight: ‘I challenge you to face me’ | Games

At 63, the actor Giancarlo Esposito is known for the hatred and fear – not necessarily in that order – that it provokes in audiences of celebrated series like “Breaking Bad”, “The Mandalorian” and “The Boys” by playing memorable villains.

But it only takes five minutes of conversation to see he’s a nice guy.

So much so that, starting this Thursday (7), he offers his fans the chance to settle accounts with him in person with the release of “Far Cry 6”, new chapter in a first-person shooter franchise marked mainly by its great antagonists.

He, of course, brings to life the game’s main villain, a ruthless dictator from a Caribbean island who has no problem enslaving his own people to achieve his goals.

In an interview with g1, one of the few about the project, the man who helped to perpetuate the methodical and cold Gus Fring, from “Breaking Bad” and “Better call Saul”, celebrates the opportunity for an unprecedented contact with the public. Watch the video above.

“You know, it’s fascinating, because it works both ways. And in movies and on TV it’s just one. With the game, it’s both sides,” says Esposito, after a hearty laugh.

Seconds later, summon the tone of the owner of Pollos Hermanos to call the players to the fight.

“That’s what’s wonderful about this game. I literally say, ‘I dare you to face me. And I invite you. It’s like a duel. See if you’ve got the brains, the smarts, the passion, the courage, the conviction, the power, to face Antón Castillo’.”

Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is the villain of 'Far Cry 6'

In game released for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and computers, players take on the role of a reluctant revolutionary, who joins a group of guerrillas to free the fictional island of Yara from the dictator’s control.

For Esposito, who has played from cartel leaders to an evil CEO and even Moff Gideon, commander of what’s left of the Galactic Empire of the “Star Wars” universe in “The Mandalorian”, Castillo presents an unprecedented chance to build a villain with the parallel mission to train the son to one day assume power.

The father of four daughters, the actor sought inspiration in his own relationship with them to bring the character to life.

“Anton, and his relationship with Diego, has all these aspirations for the kid in this game. It’s so fabulous. He has a window of time. There’s a revolution going on. This guy is tough love,” says Esposito.

“‘You have to grow up fast. Here’s the story of what happened to me. I’m preparing you to be the next leader. What if the revolutionaries win?'”

“It’s all these other things you have to think about. And I just love the idea, or the experience of getting involved in it. Because I used so much of my life, and I learned so much from my daughters. and listen to what they have to say.”

One of the propaganda posters of the Castillo regime, which appears with his son Diego, spread around the island in 'Far Cry 6'

To get to the actor, Ubisoft developers went through tests with several other people. But the desire to have Esposito as the great villain followed the team from the beginning, when the character was not yet fully formed.

In fact, during the entire process they weren’t even sure if the Danish-born Italian American would accept the invitation. But the game’s narrative director, Navid Khavari, says he knew he didn’t have much choice since he started listening to the dictator speaking with the actor’s voice.

“We weren’t interested in Gus Fring or Moff Gideon. What’s great, when you get to know him, and also something he’s brought to the character, is that he’s so energetic and he’s charming and full of exuberance. “, says the developer.

“Because Antón has become someone who can publicly make everyone fall in love with him. And Giancarlo has this little key, which allows him to become the most terrifying person you’ve ever met. So this duality, these two sides of one coin, it was something Giancarlo created, and something I don’t think anyone has ever seen in a ‘Far Cry’ villain before.”