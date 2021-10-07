Giant crocodile devours one smaller than it, two meters tall; see video

An act of cannibalism promoted by a giant crocodile that devoured a smaller one, “only” two meters tall, was filmed in the state of South Carolina, USA, and was posted on Twitter last Friday, the 30th. viralized and impressed internet users.

The video was recorded by American Taylor Soper, who says that the cannibal crocodile is about 5 meters long. Watch:

This happened in my parents backyard today… The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin pic.twitter.com/O7Omsw42uL — Taylor Soper ??????? (@Soper_TandC) September 30, 2021

“This happened in my parents’ backyard today. The snack is a 6ft (about 2 meters) crocodile,” wrote the young man.

On the social network, Soper declared that this is not the first time they have caught the predator eating other smaller animals in the region. He also says that the previous weekend he had seen a similar situation, but that this time the villagers were shocked that it was happening again in a short time.

“What’s really cool is that we saw the one being eaten in this video eat a little baby last weekend, so there’s some craziness going on there,” he commented to a follower.