Giovanna Antonelli remembers ‘The Clone’ and talks about a magic potion she got in Morocco: ‘I keep it to this day’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

The soap opera O Clone returned to the air on Worth seeing again and the audience is how? In ecstasy. Jade , a character by Giovanna Antonelli, was and still is an inspiring muse, and the repercussion of the love story between the young Muslim and the Brazilian continues to be a source of talk. The plots, costumes, characters, catchphrases and dances were striking and have a special place in the heart and memories of Giovanna, the guest of this Thursday, October 7th, of the Meeting.

To rescue the Moroccan atmosphere, the actress ventured dance steps with Fátima Bernardes and the two, of course, rocked.

“Who would have thought, 20 years later and O Clone with all this scope. The soap opera was very special, it brought a culture unknown to most of the audience, the magic of the East. I learned so much… my entire trajectory gave me foundation for me to get to Jade, my first protagonist, and I was the last actress to be thought of to live the character. Maktub! (word in Arabic whose meaning is was written)”, commented Giovanna.

The actress rescued some memories, especially from the 50 days she was in Morocco. It was Giovanna’s first long trip alone.

“I was 23 years old and everything was new. I took some pictures and saw myself with snakes, with a monkey. A man stopped me in the street, brewed a potion and gave it to me. In English, he told me I should keep the bottle forever. I still have it today. I don’t know what’s in that magic potion, what a prayer it was, but I know I’m alive!”

Gloria Perez sends a message to Giovanna Antonelli

Author of The Clone, Gloria Perez he sent his message to Giovanna Antonelli, to whom, in addition to Jade, he wrote to Delzuite, from the miniseries Amazon, and the delegate Hello, in Save Jorge.

“And our Clone is back, 20 years later. Let there be a Heart! Giovanna gave life to many of the characters I most enjoyed writing. Let others come, many more, darling!”

The actress revered her teacher and pointed out that everything Gloria writes is up to her: “I even do the scenery tree. Gloria is my inspiring muse, her stories always move me, the text is ready, so it’s very easy to interpret. She plays on the people’s hearts.”

About belly dancing, Giovanna recalled the many hours of classes.

“I’m very stubborn. To record scenes safely, I had 10 to 12 hours of dance lessons a day. In addition to rehearsals, I recorded videos and watched them at home. Imagine, I don’t like dancing! I’d just feel at ease. if I was very prepared. And at that time I was a softie, today I’m like a broom,” she joked.

And talked about fashion launcher Jade.

“I usually say that Jade was the first influencer in Brazil. She launched a lot of fashion and, in my opinion, everything can be done. All mixtures are good. In life, I have the look of a child, who likes it, without judgment. And I do. I have a hand in everything, I’m a powerhouse of accomplishments and I believe a lot in exchange. Sometimes I wake up at dawn with an idea and I write it down on my cell phone to take it to the team.”

Finally, the actress gave a spoiler about her new character, Paula, in the more life the better, new soap opera that replaces Pega Pega, at 7.

“Paula is a mega businesswoman in the cosmetics business. I need to come back here to talk about the costumes and characterization, which are wonderful.”

