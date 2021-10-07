Girl dies from Covid-19 after being elected “class nurse”

Ten-year-old Teresa Sperry, who was elected “class nurse,” died of Covid-19 complications after being exposed to the virus while fulfilling her school duties.

The victim, who studied at Hillpoint Elementary School, in Virginia, United States, was instructed by her teacher to accompany her sick colleagues to the school nurse. Days after completing her task, the girl began to experience a headache and a persistent cough. “One of the things she told us before she got sick was that her job was to be ‘the class nurse’ to take the sick kids from class to the infirmary,” said Jeff Sperry, Teresa’s father. “That’s who she is, helping people is my daughter, it’s not something she wouldn’t want to do,” he added.

For Teresa’s parents, it was the schoolwork that made the girl ill. On September 22, the young woman began to feel ill and, on the following day, she already developed a fever. Four days later, the girl started to have a bad cough and had to be taken to the emergency room. At the time, the little girl was diagnosed with strep throat and Covid-19, but was sent home to await the test results. “His lungs were perfect. They didn’t seem clogged,” reported Nicole Sperry, the victim’s mother.

After being released home, Teresa stopped breathing and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the children’s hospital, where she failed to resist and died. After confirmation of death, the parents were notified that the girl had tested positive for the virus. “We’ve done everything we could have done and now we’ve lost a part of our hearts. Covid is real and it doesn’t matter who you are,” the parents reported.

Sought by the NY Post, Anthonette Ward, a spokeswoman for the school, said the institution works in partnership with health professionals to sanitize Teresa’s classroom. In response to the parents’ allegations that the young woman was forced to be a “class nurse,” the woman said this would be a violation of school protocol and the district is investigating.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Missing young woman is found dead and concreted on a wall on the coast of SP

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence