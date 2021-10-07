Giuliano celebrates the mix of the Corinthians squad and exalts Gabriel Pereira: ‘Spectacular moment’

With a good offensive performance and safe defense, Corinthians had no difficulties to beat Bahia by 3-1, in the Neo Química Arena, in a game of the 24th round of the Brasileirão. One of the highlights of the match was Gabriel Pereira, who was highly praised by Giuliano.

In an interview with the program SportTV Selection, the shirt 11 of Timão did not spare praise for the young player. The game against Bahia, by the way, marked the duo’s first duel for Corinthians with Fiel present at the stadium.

“Gabriel is in a spectacular moment, he has grown a lot, he is gaining confidence, he is talented, dedicated, we hope he continues on this path. When these boys come in to play they come in lighter, looser, It’s not all their responsibility. It’s natural for them to have this time to adapt and be able to stand out,” celebrated Giuliano.

Hired by Timão in the last transfer window, the shirt 11 celebrated the fact of being able to play in a well-balanced team, which mixes fast players and who think about the game.

“He’s a super talented boy, he’s an electric player, he doesn’t stop, he likes 1 against 1. He has this individual ability and we managed to have this balance, this mix. Gustavo (Mosquito) himself is very fast when he plays, like 1 against 1, and we do this balance in the middle. It’s no use having only speed players or only players who think about the game, that’s why we can have this mix. Both to one side and the other. We give this compensation“, concluded the shirt 11.

The two should return to the field next Saturday, when Corinthians visit Sport at Arena Pernambuco. The game is valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship and the ball will roll at 4:30 pm.

