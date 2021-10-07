Gkay is robbed after landing at Rio airport: “I’m zeroed here”

posted on 10/06/2021 2:08 PM / updated on 10/06/2021 2:09 PM



(credit: Gkay/Reproduction/Instagram)

The influencer Gkay told on social networks that she was robbed as soon as she arrived at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro. In Instagram stories, she talked about the situation and said she was in a “mix of happiness and sadness”.

“I’m very happy, despite looking like that. I moved from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. But as soon as I got here I was robbed. They took my wallet with all my documents, cards and money,” she began counting.

The influencer asked her followers for help to retrieve the documents and the designer wallet: “If anyone finds it around and can get in touch to return it to me, I’ll thank you very much. I have nothing here and would like to get at least my document and mine wallet. It’s a silver Chanel wallet. That’s it. If you find it, you can take the money, but return the wallet with documents. I’m zeroed here.”

Gkay recounted how he realized it had been stolen: “When I looked at my sweatshirt pocket it was like this (indicating that it was upside down). Probably someone reached out and stole it. Oh, guys, I’m so happy here. I came to record for Netflix, they put me in a little flatizinho here, which is the most beautiful thing and that happens. But go ahead. Now I’m going to live my life in Rio”.