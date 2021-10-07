Globo closes deal to broadcast Brasileirão games from five more clubs on closed TV | sport business

On Thursday, Globo closed an agreement to broadcast on closed TV the games of another five clubs in Brasileirão: Ceará, Coritiba, Fortaleza, Juventude and Santos. The contract is valid from 2022 to 2024.

The five teams had their agreements terminated with Turner, which withdrew from retaining the rights to the main national tournament. The new contract guarantees the showing of the teams’ matches on SporTV.

With the new adhesions, three clubs, which also had their agreements with Turner terminated, so far remain without a contract for broadcasting on closed TV from 2022: Athletico-PR, Bahia and Palmeiras.

The contract model offered by Globo is identical for everyone. In order to achieve greater balance in the agreements, so that the distance between those who receive more and those who receive less is reduced, contracts already closed and those offered to other clubs that have not yet concluded agreements follow the following model:

40% of the budget divided equally between the clubs

30% of the money distributed according to the placement in the championship

30% of the budget proportional to the number of games broadcast

Globo has already made proposals to Athletico-PR, Bahia and Palmeiras. According to the company, there is no possibility to change the percentage model already offered to other clubs.

– This proposal has been presented to all clubs that have taken back the rights to pay TV. We have maintained this model in all acquisitions negotiated over the last few years for consistency, out of respect for clubs that already have an agreement with Globo, and for the purpose of building a collective model – says Fernando Manuel Pinto, Globo’s sports rights director.

Globo has a contract signed until 2024 for broadcasting on open TV for all clubs in the Serie A and for showing on pay-per-view games for 19 teams – the exception is Athletico-PR.

On closed TV, Ceará, Coritiba, Fortaleza, Juventude and Santos will join in 2022 América-MG, Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Bragantino, Chapecoense, Corinthians, Cuiabá, Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, Internacional, São Paulo and Sport , with which Globo already had a contract, in addition to teams that are in Series B this year.

“Globo signed an agreement with Santos, Juventude, Ceará, Fortaleza and Coritiba (current leader of Série B) for the rights to broadcast the Campeonato Brasileiro on SporTV, on pay TV, for the period 2022 to 2024. The negotiations took place within of the 2019-24 revenue sharing model we developed in partnership with clubs for Series A.



It is a model established for this contractual cycle in order to build a clear, collective standard with advances in balance – 40% of the amounts divided equally between all clubs, 30% according to the team’s performance and another 30% according to the number of appearances on TV”.



Ceará – Robinson de Castro, president

– Turner chose to leave, it was their unilateral decision and we were left with the free rights from 2022 to 2024. Globo was interested in broadcasting on closed TV and we were happy because Globo has always been a great partner of Brazilian football and has always had a different look at football. We signed a contract with open TV first and now we close closed TV as well, and fans will be able to follow Vozão’s games on SporTV. It was a quick decision, there was interest from Globo and we immediately opted for them. It is a historic partnership and we know that we are dealing with a company with a differentiated view of football.

Fortaleza – Marcelo Paz, president



– Fortaleza closed the agreement for the years 2022 to 2024 on closed TV with Globo. We already had a contract with the network, valid for those same years with open TV and pay-per-view. So we understood that it was a natural move, considering that after the termination of the Turner contract, Globo contacted us, presenting the same conditions, the same contract model that it had with clubs that already have a contract with closed TV. We understand that it was the right move to make, without leaving Fortaleza untouched by an important TV right that has an influence on the budget. We would like to thank Grupo Globo for their confidence, for strengthening this partnership with the club and for our fans to be able to follow, God willing, that we can remain in Serie A throughout these years, our games on TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere.