Globo reporter cries for covid deaths and is praised by Ana Maria

Reporter Kleber Teixeira, from InterTV Cabugi, an affiliate of Globo in Natal, wept with the news that the Hospital Giselda Trigueiro has not registered deaths from covid-19 for about 30 days.
He was moved live in the edition of the TV newscast RN1, receiving the support of the presenter Murilo Meireles. The unit has about 35 beds and is the largest with the capacity to receive patients in the ICU.
The death-free period is the longest on record at the hospital.
It is a great happiness to be able to share such news. Kleber Teixeira
According to InterTV, on Tuesday (5) there were 15 in use.
The repercussion was so great that Ana Maria Braga invited him to “Mais Você” today. The presenter praised Kleber Teixeira on national television and thanked him for his sensitivity.
Every journalist is people like us. Sometimes I can’t hold back here. I don’t have its role, but I end up having to be a communication and informing vehicle. I feel that the people who show their emotion are truer, come closer to those on the other side. Ana Maria Braga
Kleber explained that the mother is a health professional, in addition to some friends, which made him aware of the difficulties.
The journalist argued that communication professionals should be a little cooler, but there are times when emotion takes over.
During this entire period we gave bad news, about death, about suffering. This one was one of relief. Journalists do have to stay away, but there are times when the heart takes over and there is no way to hold back. I have a heart here. Kleber Teixeira
He also asked the population to go vaccinate with the second dose — and the third, if it is the target group.
He recalled that Giselda Trigueiro received only the most serious cases of the disease and, thus, the period without deaths shows a glimmer of hope.
If he has been without deaths for 30 days, we already see a light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks to vaccination everyone will take the second dose, the third dose. That suffering will be left behind. Kleber Teixeira
Yesterday, Brazil registered about 96,525,104 people with the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, equivalent to 45.25% of the country’s population. In total, the country has 148.644,221 vaccinated with the first dose so far, corresponding to 69.68% of the national population. The booster doses applied so far reach 1,763,887.
The data were released by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.