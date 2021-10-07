Globo reporter cries for covid deaths and is praised by Ana Maria

Reporter Kleber Teixeira, from InterTV Cabugi, an affiliate of Globo in Natal, wept with the news that the Hospital Giselda Trigueiro has not registered deaths from covid-19 for about 30 days.

He was moved live in the edition of the TV newscast RN1, receiving the support of the presenter Murilo Meireles. The unit has about 35 beds and is the largest with the capacity to receive patients in the ICU.

The death-free period is the longest on record at the hospital.

It is a great happiness to be able to share such news. Kleber Teixeira