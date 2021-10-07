Globo will broadcast Athletico and Flamengo at atypical time

The game between Athletico and Flamengo, for the 4th round of the Brasileirão, already has a new date and time set. The match could not be held in June and, a few days ago, it was scheduled for November 2 (National Day of the Dead), at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada.

Despite being scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon, the game will not be “in the dark” as Rede Globo will broadcast the match, even on an unusual day and time for the station. On the CBF website, the match on the 2nd of the next day is already available with Globo broadcasting the match, at a time usually reserved for reruns of the network’s soap operas.

It is worth remembering that Athletico does not have a pay-per-view contract with Globo, so the club’s games in the competition cannot be broadcast on the Premiere channel. The club from Paraná has a link with Jovem Pan for the exhibition of home games on a closed circuit, upon payment of the member service of the radio channel on YouTube.

The last match between clubs broadcast by Globo on a weekday afternoon took place in May 2018, in a match valid for the Champions League.

With a tight schedule, Flamengo is preparing for a frenetic marathon of games between now and the end of the season. The game itself against Athletico for the Brasileirão will be a two-day break for the previous one, against Atlético-MG, and three for the later one, Atlético-GO, for example.

And Flamengo’s next match will be this Wednesday, at 20:30 (Brasilia), at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista, and valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Nationals.