Globo’s owner’s daughter appears in Pandora Papers with offshores to buy aircraft

Paula Marinho, daughter of João Roberto Marinho, owner of Globo, appears in Pandora Papers. It is listed as the owner of two companies in the British Virgin Islands, Limozina Investing Limited and Ravello Holding Limited. The two companies aimed to buy aircraft in the United States.

The first company’s file, from 2011, states that it was used to buy a Grand Agusta helicopter. It is not clear, however, whether the acquisition was made. At Limozina, Paula is a partner of Alexandre Chiapetta de Azevedo, her ex-husband, according to Poder360.

Ravello also aims to purchase an aircraft. The model is not mentioned, but the value is: US$ 5 million. It opened five years after the first one, in 2016, after the divorce from Alexandre. The company was registered in the Bahamas. The advisor of the daughter of the owner of Globo claims that all offshores were declared to the Brazilian authorities and have already been closed.

Globo did not report the millionaire offshore Guedes

Rede Globo vehicles did not report the Economy Minister’s offshore. Now it makes sense for the mainstream press to omit the case. In addition to Paula Marinho, the owners of Jovem Pan, Editora 3 and Ratinho’s children, they also have companies in tax havens.