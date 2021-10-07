GM takes strike in São Caetano to court – 10/06/2021 – Market

General Motors asked the São Paulo Labor Court to declare the strike started on the 1st of this month by metallurgists from São Caetano do Sul, in the ABC paulista, to be abusive. The collective strike agreement was filed over the weekend after a court conciliation hearing ended without an agreement.

On Tuesday (5), labor judge Raquel Gabbai de Oliveira denied the company’s request for reconsideration, which was trying to grant an injunction to end the strike. The magistrate set a new hearing for Friday (10).

While the company and workers do not reach an agreement, the assembly line at the São Caetano plant remains paralyzed. The factory’s daily production is approximately 750 vehicles of the Spin, Tracker, Joy and Joy Plus models (old versions of Onix and Prisma).

About 4,100 metallurgists joined the strike, according to the Metallurgists Union of São Caetano do Sul. The president of the organization, Aparecido Inácio da Silva, Cidão, says that the company even made a new proposal for an agreement during the weekend.

The salary increase of 10.42%, referring to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) accumulated in one year, would be paid in full, retroactive to September 1st. The initial proposal provided for a payment only in February 2022.

However, the company wanted to reword a clause in the current collective agreement that guarantees job stability for metal workers with occupational diseases. “They wanted to review the newsroom. We want to keep it as it is.”

The proposal to change the stability parameters should be discussed again on Friday, at the TRT.

GM says it maintains the same position as last week, that “it is making every effort to reach an agreement that is good for both parties.”

To the Specialized Section in Collective Bargaining, the company said that it considered the meeting that decided for the stoppage to be irregular. GM also asked for the application of a daily fine of R$ 100,000 “since negotiations are in progress.”

The Metallurgist Union of São Caetano says that seven rounds of negotiations were held before the decision to strike.

Metallurgists claim, in addition to the reposition of inflation, the payment of a 5% real increase. Other economic clauses provide for the adjustment of the minimum wage, food stamps between R$500 and R$1,000, profit sharing and advance payment of 13th salary.

In the week the strike began, the automaker had announced the resumption of two production shifts and hoped to double production of the Chevrolet Tracker utility vehicle.