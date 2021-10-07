GM to launch 30 electrics in 4 years and plans to double profits by 2030

General Motors revealed details of its ambitious plan for the next decade. In an event open to investors and the specialized press, the company stated that its goal is to double its annual revenues by 2030.

“We plan to significantly increase profit margins over the next decade,” said Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors.

To this end, GM reiterated its intention to launch 30 electric models worldwide by 2025. During this period, the company had already confirmed that it will invest US$ 35 billion to achieve the goal.

“We will launch attractive products at affordable prices and that become references in their categories,” said GM President Mark Reuss.

Ambitious planning

Reuss detailed the steps in GM’s transformation plan. The first step has already been taken: restructuring the company in unprofitable markets or where it did not see prospects of fighting for leadership.

The next step will be to leave the unprofitable categories of combustion powered vehicles. From there, GM intends to invest in electrification in more profitable segments, such as crossovers and pickup trucks.

To be able to produce so many electric vehicles, General Motors will convert more than 50% of factories in North America and China to the production of electric-powered cars.

GM’s goal is to become a leader in the US electric vehicle segment. The company bets on the success of the Ultium modular platform, developed exclusively for this type of propulsion.

Ultium will serve as the basis for “high-volume entry vehicles, a Chevrolet crossover priced around $30,000 Buick crossovers, Chevrolet, GMC and Hummer-brand pickup trucks and Cadillac models” such as the Lyriq SUV.

Reuss anticipated that the Equinox and Blazer SUVs would feature electric versions, and suggested that a smaller model would also be released. The company also unveiled the first Silverado EV teaser, an electric version of the Silverado pickup that will be unveiled worldwide on January 5, 2022.

Autonomous driving evolving

Another novelty is the development of autonomous driving. In addition to developing driverless transport services companies, the manufacturer confirmed the debut of the Ultra Cruise in 2023. The technology, which takes control of the vehicle without human intervention, “represents a step forward towards 100% autonomous driving”. According to GM, Ultra Cruise is designed to handle 95% of all scenarios encountered on US and Canadian roads.