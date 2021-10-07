GO: Board of Medicine banned gynecologist suspected of sex crimes

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Goiás (Cremego) banned the 41-year-old gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, who was investigated for sexual crimes. Information is from g1.

With the decision, the doctor is temporarily prevented from exercising the profession in Brazil. He is investigated for sexual harassment, rape through fraud and rape of a vulnerable person.

According to the agency, the ban is valid for six months, which can be extended, and is a procedure adopted by the Regional Councils of Medicine to “restrict the exercise of the profession by physicians whose action or omission is seriously harming the population, or about to do so. it”.

The doctor, who is also an obstetrician, took advantage of the exams to “have a behavior that was not consistent with the moment”. He was arrested on September 29, but was released on October 4th. Nicodemus is wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, he cannot contact victims or consult.

He will answer for the crime of rape through fraud. Victims of cities like Goiânia, Pirenópolis and Brasília have already sought information on how to denounce the gynecologist.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence