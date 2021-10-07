Google Pixel 6 leaks from all angles days before the ad

Google adopted a different strategy for the Google Pixel 6 smartphone line: months before launching and detailing the device, it confirmed its existence and started to show the model’s look, reducing the impact of leaks of renderings and prototypes.

But that doesn’t mean this kind of practice is over: leak expert Evan Blass, the @evleaks, got access to a new smartphone image pack, which shows the model from various angles and being used in everyday situations.

The photos confirm that the Pixel 6 is indeed a more radical change in design than previous models — starting with the rear camera layout, now in a horizontal configuration.

The edges were even thinner, leaving the device with a more elegant look.

Unlike the Pixel 5a, which was the company’s latest cellphone release, the discreet hole in the screen to position the central photo sensor was to the left.

Interestingly, the leaks only concern the traditional Pixel 6. A Pixel 6 Pro model will also be featured and pictures of it may appear on the profile soon.

Pixel 6 will be officially unveiled by the company on October 19, 2021, at 2 pm (GMT). stay tuned for TechWorld to know everything about the release.