Gorilla viralized by selfie dies in caregiver’s arms

The gorilla Ndakazi, who became famous in 2019 when a selfie in which he appears standing went viral, died on Tuesday (5), according to the Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To announce the death, the Park published a photo on Instagram in which Ndakazi appears hugging her caregiver, André Bauma. The image was taken by photographer Brent Stirton.

“On the night of September 26, after a long illness, his condition quickly deteriorated and Ndakasi died in the arms of his guard and longtime friend André Bauma,” the Park reported in the caption.

“Ndakasi’s life is well documented and her warm personality has appeared in many shows and films (…). She also achieved internet fame in 2019 when a selfie went viral on Earth Day,” he added.

Ndakazi was born in April 2007 and was orphaned two months later when militiamen killed her mother. Her vulnerable state prevented her from returning to the wild, so she lived in a Park facility, where she and another gorilla, Ndeze, were cared for for 11 years – it’s Ndeze who appears alongside Ndakazi in the 2019 selfie.

The 2019 image was taken by ranger Mathieu Shamavu. He said at the time that he was walking with the two gorillas when he had the idea for the photo.

“We left them loose so they were at ease. They were curious about what was going on. When they got to their feet, I took out my cell phone because I didn’t want to miss that exceptional image,” he said.

“They can walk a meter or two on their feet, as well as being used to humans, which makes them want to imitate what people do,” Shamavu said.

The park, nestled among the volcanic mountains of Central Africa, is home to more than half the total population of mountain gorillas, an endangered species threatened by hunters and armed groups.