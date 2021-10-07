Government creates network to increase productivity in the automotive sector – News

The ordinance establishing the “Collaborative Network to Increase Productivity and Competitiveness of the Brazilian Automotive Sector”, which was named Made in Brazil Integrated (MiBI) was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday (7) . The entity aims to increase the competitiveness of the automotive sector’s production chains.

Among the network’s activities are the mapping of the demands and opportunities in the value chain of the main commodities of the automotive industry necessary for the country’s development, the definition of transversal strategies for articulating the automotive industry chain to advance its competitiveness, the removal of barriers to the development and national production of components, systems and parts for the competitiveness of the automotive chain and the identification and proposal of strategies to avoid shortages in the Brazilian market.

The network was created by the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy. By the ordinance published on Thursday, the folder will be part of the Executive Committee of MiBI, alongside institutions such as SAE Brasil, Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering (AEA), National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), National Union of Industry of Components for Automotive Vehicles (Sindipeças) and the Brazilian Tooling Industry Association (Abinfer), among others.

The committee will be responsible for proposing guidelines, programmatic lines, alliances and criteria for the actions of the network, defining priority segments for the diagnosis of the components of these segments, monitoring, evaluating and disseminating the results of the work carried out, designating work groups and approving the nomination the coordinators and the representative who will act as executive secretary of the committee.