Government issues ordinance that requires quarantine and releases Brazilians working in England | Brazilian Team

Last Tuesday, the federal government published a new ordinance announcing changes in the entry of foreigners into the country. Ordinance 658 updates the previous text, from Ordinance 657 of October 2 (Saturday), and excludes stricter restrictions during a pandemic period.

To enter the country, any traveler, whether Brazilian or foreign, from any place of origin, must complete the entry form and present a negative PCR test for Covid-19.

The measure renders the CBF’s exceptional request for the entry of the nine Brazilians who play in England football null and void – the last one called is Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa – and also attends Edison Cavani, striker from Uruguay and Manchester United. The game between Brazil and Uruguay will take place on the 14th, next Thursday, in Manaus.

On September 17, the CBF had sent a special request to the federal government for the release of its British and Uruguayan Cavani. The procedure aimed at not having any problem in the arrival of these athletes to dispute the match. No quarantine requirement, which ultimately led to the suspension of Brazil and Argentina, in September, in São Paulo.

Four Argentine players who play in England entered the country without communicating their previous visit to the United Kingdom, which violated Brazilian regulations. The National Health Surveillance Agency notified the Argentines and then went into the field to interrupt the South American classic.

In notice to the ge, the Ministry of Civil Affairs explained that “Ordinance No. 658, of October 5, 2021, which updates the text of Ordinance 657, of October 2, 2021, makes changes to exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry into Brazil during the pandemic .”

Read the rest of the note from the federal government:

“Among the main changes, there is the possibility for the passenger, with origin or passage through any country, to present to the airline responsible for the flight to Brazil, a negative or undetectable antigen test for Covid19, with a report, carried out up to 24 hours before of boarding.

This change, in practice, excludes specific restrictions on entry into Brazil for passengers on flights originating in or passing through the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, South Africa and India.

Exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry into the country during the pandemic are updated according to the evolution of the epidemiological scenario, and comply with technical analyzes prepared by the Ministry of Health.”

