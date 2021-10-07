Great Fortress has 10 ancient volcanic structures; know if there is a risk of eruption – Metro

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew magma and raise fears about a tsunami in Brazil, although the possibility is remote. This fear sparked questions about the presence of these structures in different places on the planet, as well as in Ceará. Even though it is more common in other areas of the world, the country also has ancient volcanic formations, including 10 in municipalities in Greater Fortaleza.

The information comes from a study published in 2020 after a pioneering survey carried out by the visiting professor at the State University of Vale do Acaraú (UVA), Vanda Claudino-Sales, and by the master geographer of the Water Resources Management Company of the State of Ceará ( Cogerh), Anatarino Torres.

But calm down. Although the formations exist, no risk of eruptions because they are extinct. Today, these “small scale” reliefs are characterized by different extensions and altitudes, steep slopes, poorly developed soils and small vegetation.

After geoprocessing steps, cartographic analysis and field work, the researchers mapped 10 volcanic bodies distributed in an arc shape around Fortaleza, in Itaitinga, Aquiraz, Maranguape and Caucaia (where six of them are located).

Vanda Claudino-Sales, author of the study, explains that they never got to spill over forming lava corridors like Cumbre Vieja, nowadays. The magma consolidated within the volcanic cone, forming a volcanic neck. “There was a rise in magma, but no eruption,” he says.

The researcher also says that such structures should not be found in the interior of Ceará, since those formed near the coast are an extension of the Fernando de Noronha volcanic chain.

Can volcanoes “explode”?

The university professor also reinforces that “there is no possibility” of eruptions in the state or risks to society.

None of Ceará’s 10 volcanic bodies are at risk of erupting again. The element that formed this volcanism was a hot spot, which is in the middle of the ocean, but there is no longer enough magma under the surface of the earth in this region of Ceará for one day to have active volcanism again.

Afonso Rodrigues de Almeida, professor at the Department of Geology at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), endorses that there are no volcanoes in Ceará or in Brazil. “They are necks, volcanic rocks produced by volcanism, but that didn’t build any device of the volcano type”, he guarantees.

special trails

Doctor in Geography and explorer Tiago Castro is part of the WildLife Ceará project, which has been developing trails in the Metropolitan Region for almost six years. According to him, part of the public already knows the reliefs, but other people are still impressed by the information.

Most don’t know. The idea of ​​a volcanic formation is always very interesting, especially when we go to Tucunduba, in Caucaia.

The geographer explains that the biggest obstacle in adventure tourism with volcanoes is access, because they usually stay within private properties.

“In Caucaia, we tried to contact the residents. There’s a little road that runs around the surroundings, there’s a dam, so it would be an interesting destination for hiking and seeing the possibility of a lookout”, he observes.

Trail participants are usually amazed to learn of the structures, says a doctor of geography. Photograph:

WildLife Ceará

Origin of formations

The article states that the “extinct volcanoes of the RMF were active during the Tertiary period” and are part of the so-called Messejana Formation, dating back to around 30 million years and probably originated from geothermal anomalies linked to magma rise.

The most representative volcanic reliefs are:

Caruru saw, at Praia Porto das Dunas, in Aquiraz, 350m long and 59m high;

at Praia Porto das Dunas, in Aquiraz, 350m long and 59m high; Ancuri saw, in Itaitinga, about 2 km long and 119m high;

in Itaitinga, about 2 km long and 119m high; Sugar Loaf Saw, in Caucaia, with only 49m of altitude and 160m of length;

in Caucaia, with only 49m of altitude and 160m of length; Japarara saw, in Maranguape, measuring approximately 2 km in length and 450m in altitude.

The study estimates that while the rocks are tough, erosion over time has destroyed the volcanic conduits and led to height changes, but the original altitude is difficult to know.

Fact is, in the past, they may have been much bigger. That’s because another study calculated an erosion rate of 10 meters every 1 million years, which implies a total of 300 meters lost from the original time.

need for preservation

The researchers regret that none of the remains of extinct volcanoes in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza have any kind of environmental protection. Some of them, even because they are on private properties, are subject to mineral exploration and present themselves relatively uncharacterized.

Monte Caruru, for example, is “profoundly altered” due to the mining activity for several decades, mainly for the production of gravel, aiming to supply the Fortaleza market.

“Currently, mining activities have practically ceased in most volcanic features, but there is no guarantee that they will not happen again in the near future”, they warn.

For them, such places could be used as tourist visitation points. “They are so special that they deserve a geotourism, a preservation policy”, recommends Vanda Claudino-Sales.

Explorer Tiago Castro also defends government incentives to the development of trail tourism, as Ceará also has favorable characteristics in the Maciço de Baturité, Serra da Ibiapaba and Serra de Uruburetama, for example.

Volcanoes without activity

Volcanism is the result of magma rising to the earth’s surface. Lava, in general, comes in three forms (gaseous, liquid and solid), depending on the composition of the magma and the conditions of temperature and pressure.

The study explains that the planet’s seismic and volcanic activities are concentrated along the boundaries of tectonic plates. However, geographically, Brazil is located in the center of the South American plate, so it is not subject to this process.

However, this was not always the case. In earlier periods of geological history, “important magmatic events” occurred in several Brazilian regions, including “small volcanic activities in continental sectors of the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará and Paraíba”.