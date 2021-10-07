Grêmio suffers, draws with Cuiabá and increases pressure on Felipão

Grêmio drew with Cuiabá, today (6), in Porto Alegre. The score 2-2 in the 24th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro came in a game full of tension, from start to finish. The Grêmio performance had defensive flaws, little creativity and on the other side saw the opponent being precise in submissions. The performance and score, which keeps the club from Rio Grande do Sul in the Z4, increase the pressure on Luiz Felipe Scolari. The coach is at risk of leaving office. The scenario was not worse thanks to Alisson, who scored two goals for the Grêmio team.

Now, Grêmio has three matches without a win: losses to Athletico-PR and Sport and draws against Cuiabá. Two of these games in the Grêmio Arena.

Max opened the scoreboard, still in the first half. Grêmio tied at the beginning of the final stage, with Alisson. But Marllon scored and two minutes later Alisson did it again.

The game started with tension for the Grêmio week. After the defeat by Sport, on Sunday (3), there was a discussion between players in the Grêmio locker room and a meeting for almost two hours at CT, on Monday.

Grêmio now has 23 points. Cuiabá reached 29. Felipão’s team lost one position and is now penultimate. Jorginho’s team is 11th.

In the next round, Grêmio visit Santos and Cuiabá host São Paulo. The game in Vila Belmiro is on Sunday (10). The match at Arena Pantanal takes place on Monday (11).

On the pitch the anxiety was almost palpable. Nervous, Grêmio suffered even when they had the ball and pressured. In the first half, the acting was more shy and nervous. In the final stage, the pressure was greater.

Who was decided: Alisson

Attacking midfielder, much criticized on social networks and a candidate to leave the team, started and saved Grêmio from defeat. Scored a tie twice. After the first goal, he vented in celebration asking for “respect” to the fans.

Who disappointed: Ruan

Defender missed the two goals by Cuiabá. In the first, he came out of defense to put pressure on his opponent in midfield. generated undocking. In the second, he took his time to chase Marllon – who headed hard on the first post.

Felipão changes all sectors

The goalkeeper has changed, the defense has changed, the midfield has also changed and the attack has also undergone modifications. Brenno, Kannemann, Lucas Silva, Campaz and Diego Souza were the news, in comparison with the game against Sport. The defensive midfielder and the center forward entered the vacancies of Mathias Villasanti and Miguel Borja, called up for the Paraguayan national team and with an ankle injury, respectively.

Different guild does the same again

It was no use changing. Grêmio had a performance full of problems, both in attack and defense. Even with Campaz close to Douglas Costa and Alisson, the chances of a goal were slim. And all from individual bids. In midfield, generous spaces allowed left the defense overloaded. The domino effect of recent matches reappeared.

Cuiabá waits and is lethal

Without bouncing, closing passing lines and paying attention, Cuiabá explored what Grêmio made easy: the spaces. In the first attack, Jorginho’s team disengaged the right side of the Grêmio defense. It ended with a strong kick from Max and a goal.

Twenty-three tries. one hit

The numbers refer to Grêmio’s crossover attempts, still in the first half. Yes, after taking 1 to 0, the team from Rio Grande do Sul started betting everything on the aerial ball. Only managed to fit one attempt.

Grêmio reacts with Ferreira and Churín

During the break, Felipão made two changes and Grêmio was also sharper. The posture took the rest in tow. On the basis of strength and will, the team from Rio Grande do Sul drew early and spent the rest of the second half in Cuiabá’s field.

two goals in three minutes

Cuiabá’s first kick in the second half ended in a corner. And on the kick, Marllon managed to escape marking to make it 2-1. The header at the first post was strong. But soon after, Grêmio tied. Alisson took advantage of Rafinha’s cross and shot at close range from Walter.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 2 X 2 CUIABÁ

Date and time: 10/06/2021 (Wednesday) at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Yellow cards: Thiago Santos, Diego Churín (GRE); Alan Empereur, Lucas Ramos (CUI)

Goals: Max, 23 minutes into the first half (CUI); Alisson, six minutes into the second half (GRE)

BOARD: Brenno; Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos (Jean Pyerre), Lucas Silva, Campaz (Ferreira); Alisson (Jhonata Robert), Douglas Costa and Diego Souza (Diego Churín)

Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur and Lucas Hernández (Lucas Ramos); Auremir, Pepê (Rafael Gava), Camilo (Jonatan Cafu) and Clayson (Felipe Marques); Max and Jenison

Technician: Jorginho