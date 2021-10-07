Grey’s Anatomy: Kate Walsh tells of Addison Montgomery’s return, and makes a promising revelation of reunion with Meredith!

It’s no longer a secret that Kate Walsh’s iconic character Addison Montgomery is about to return for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’! However, the mysterious circumstances of the return of neonatal surgeon and Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) biggest rival aroused the curiosity of fans, and Kate decided to present them with some details of what is to come.

In a chat with TV Line, the actress shared that the character’s arrival will be orchestrated by Richard (James Pickens Jr.). The reason for this? The head of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital is desperate for help getting the current group of residents “in shape” and that’s where Addison comes in. His participation, however, will not come down to just that – in several episodes of season 18, Montgomery and Gray will relive the saga of hate and respect from their past. “People will be surprised. there will be twists [entre elas]“, promised the star. OMG!

For those who don’t remember, Walsh gave birth to Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) first wife during Seasons 2 and 3 of the medical drama, as well as appearing in sporadic episodes, mostly as Grey’s antagonist. In one of her most memorable moments, at the end of Season 1, the ‘mysterious redhead’ appeared at the hospital where MerDer (name of the ship created by the fans) worked, walked to her estranged husband and his then-lover, reached out her hand and introduced to Mer as “Addison Shepherd”, before adding: “And you must be the woman who is having sex with my husband.” WL! It’s worth remembering:

It was from there that a fun and intense dynamic was born between the duo – despite their professional respect, Meredith and Addison couldn’t help but compete with each other, until the eventual departure of Montgomery from the series. Since then, the character has had her own spin-off – titled “Private Practice” – but this remains one of Kate’s favorite moments in her career in producing Shonda Rhymes. “For that 30-second scene, I got more attention than anything I’ve done before or since,” remembered.

The love for the show, now directed by Krista Vernoff, has never left the actress, but her busy schedule has kept her from returning to Grey’s at other times – since then, Walsh has starred in ’13 Reasons Why’, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and more recently , ‘Emily in Paris’. In 2021, fortunately, the appearance of Mer’s “ghosts from the past” during his battle with Covid-19 – among them Derek (Dempsey), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), George (TR Knight) and Lexie (Chyler Leigh) ) – inspired a plot that culminated in Walsh’s return. “I Think [Kate] saw the joy these returns brought to fans and was excited to be back.” declared Vernoff. “We had an idea this year, I reached out and it was ready”, celebrated.

However, even as he gladly responds to Richard’s distress call, Addison will face many difficulties when stepping foot in Seattle after so many years. “The fact is, she hasn’t come back to witness very moving events in Grey’s history, like Derek’s funeral, the birth of Meredith’s sons and daughter. [da ex-cunhada] Amelia [Shepherd]“, said Walsh. “You can’t help but feel that the prodigal daughter is coming back”, declared.

A few harsh words should be exchanged with the former rival, who now serves as chief of general surgery. “There is a lot of water under the bridge between them”, said Vernoff. “That story was transformed with Derek’s death. While there’s real respect between them, there’s also a new dynamic that you’ve never seen on the show before.” reinforced. Part of that involves an amazing professional development for the surgeon, who will also go to Gray Sloan to conduct an ongoing clinical trial.”to obtain approval for the first uterine transplant“.

Walsh also stated that in addition to surprising, his return will take fans through a rollercoaster of emotions. “Grey’s is like a pressure cooker. Personal moments sometimes come out of nowhere and are surprising, moving and, hopefully, enticing.” she said. “You will laugh and then cry”, Prometheus. We are not prepared!