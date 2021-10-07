Grupo Globo announces migration from Telecine streaming to Globoplay

The subject reached Trending Topics on Twitter in Brazil while users commented on Grupo Globo’s decision. As expected, some did not like the decision, while others supported unification in a market with a lot of competition, which ends up confusing customers:

The biggest cinema hub in Brazil, Telecine will start offering its content in streaming through Globoplay. The consolidation of this new proposal aims to improve the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations. In return, an extra fee for access will be charged.

The migration project should be completed by the end of 2021. With the unification, Telecine subscribers will have access to content on demand and to the six linear movie channels on Globoplay, as Eldes Mattiuzzo, CEO of Telecine explains:

The movie fan gets a new Telecine space, but now with access to a series of other possibilities. A big news will be access to our six live channels, which will continue to be offered by Globoplay. Telecine knows the movie fan like no one else, 25 years of television have made us a reference hub in cinema through the curatorship of a team we dubbed the team of moviegoers, specialists trained at home who will continue to be dedicated to our programming, looking to the business and content distribution in a unified way.

Telecine will have a personalized area within the Globoplay app and web version, in a model known as channel, already used in the Premiere and Combate offer. It will not be necessary to be a Globoplay subscriber to consume Telecine content, which remains subject to a specific subscription.

