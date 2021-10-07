Half of the deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil could have been avoided, says study

Half of the deaths by Covid-19 in hospitals in Brazil could have been avoided by minimizing problems in the health system, which involve access and availability of resources, in addition to the large disparities between regions in the country, according to the latest report by the Response Team to Covid-19 from Imperial College London, UK.

Based on Brazil’s public Covid death data, the report states that Covid-19 mortality rates in Brazilian hospitals have fluctuated extensively since the beginning of the pandemic and vary dramatically across the national territory, substantiated by the spread of the Gamma variant in Brazil. parents.

Pressure on the Brazilian health system, large inequalities in the distribution of health resources and the scarcity of capacity in the sector across Brazil are driving high mortality rates, the report concluded.

Without the additional pressure on the health system caused by the pandemic, and without resource constraints, about a quarter of Covid-19 deaths in hospitals in Brazil could have been avoided, according to the report.

Furthermore, if there were no inequalities in death rates across the country, half of the deaths in hospitals by Covid-19 could have been prevented, the report said.

The data also showed that, in many of the Brazilian capitals, more than half of the older patients died from Covid-19 in short periods of time, with hospitalizations of a few weeks.

Brazilian health needs investment

Researchers suggest that investments in health resources, sector optimization and pandemic preparedness are essential to minimize population mortality and morbidity caused by highly transmissible and deadly pathogens like SARS-CoV-2, especially in low- and middle-income countries. income.

“The main message of our study is that the impact of new SARS-CoV2 variants on Covid-19 mortality needs to be considered in the broader context of health care inequalities and limited resources. These factors are often overlooked, but they also represent critical determinants of Covid-19 mortality,” said Oliver Ratmann of Imperial College London in the newsletter that released the report.

Immunologist Ester Sabino, a professor at the University of São Paulo, told Imperial College London that this Brazilian scenario does not change with the variants.

“The shocks in mortality rates in Brazilian capitals have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic and not just since the appearance of the Gamma variant,” he said.

Professor Márcia Castro, from the School of Public Health at Harvard University, told the British observatory that investing in these bottlenecks in Brazilian health is essential for sustaining the system.

“The extensive geographic variation and temporal shocks in mortality rates in Brazilian capitals are an urgent call to action, for sustained investments in the world’s largest public health system, continued efforts to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and improve the access and uptake of the vaccine”