HAS COUPON | iPhone 11, Galaxy F20 FE and more receive discount with Magalu coupon

Discount coupons are among the best online tools for anyone looking to save. They are usually offered by stores on special occasions and are valid for specific products, usually in the same category.

Among the items that can be purchased at a discount on this promotion are devices such as the iPhone 11.

Among the items that can be purchased at a discount on this promotion are devices such as the iPhone 11. Check out more worthwhile deals by taking advantage of the special coupon, which you can find by accessing the price links.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple’s best smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID technology and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful mobile phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials over competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the rear, one of them being an ultra-wide sensor for taking pictures with an extended field of view. The cameras also feature a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees optimal results even in places with low lighting.

Galaxy S20 FE

Designed to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S20 FE brings all the most important features of its brothers, like the Snapdragon 865 processor and the excellent set of rear cameras, with 12 megapixel main, large -angle also 12 megapixels and telephoto 8 megapixels. The battery also has 4,500 mAh for one day of use without worrying about looking for an outlet.

There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.

This promotion model is already part of the new set of devices equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a change that was long expected by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2 inch screen with excellent contrast and vivid colors. This panel also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes movements more fluid, especially when it comes to displaying interface animations, scrolling the screen, playing videos and playing games. With a technology that switches between the highest and lowest refresh rate depending on usage, it ensures fluidity without compromising the device’s battery.

All devices in the Galaxy S21 lineup feature the new Exynos 2100 processor, which has 15% more processing than the previous model and is manufactured using 5 nanometer technology. This means it will have the high performance you expect from a high-end, running all applications and games with excellent performance without crashes. A Samsung differential is DeX, which turns your cell phone into an Android PC. Just connect the device to a monitor or TV to have access to all applications and files on the device on the big screen

Cameras are one of the Galaxy S21’s great strengths. It features a triple set of wide, ultrawide and telephoto sensors that deliver impressive results for a smartphone. You can shoot with 64 megapixels and then crop the picture however you want without losing quality, or use the 30x zoom to capture distant objects. The camera app brings many filter options for background blur and black and white effects, as well as other details that make the images ready for social media without editing.

AOC Agon III

This gamer monitor AG323FCXE from AOC brings all the features of a good model made for games, highlighted by the big screen of 31.5 inches and Full HD resolution. It has a curved shape, which makes it easy to see all corners of the screen and increases immersion when playing, as its field of view is almost completely filled by the panel.

The high refresh rate of 165 Hz guarantees very fluid movements during games, as long as you play at up to 165 FPS, which is more than enough for a great experience. In addition, the response time is 1 ms, which is essential when playing games, as mouse movements and keyboard touches should be registered almost immediately.

