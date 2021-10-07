HB20 and Creta make one-two for Hyundai in retail in September

Retail’s share of license plates in the Brazilian market reached 61.71% of the 142,354 cars and light commercial vehicles registered in September. After six consecutive months at the top, Fiat (13.78%) was overtaken by leader VW (14.39%) and Chevrolet (13.82%). Hyundai (13.39%) and Toyota (11.52%) completed the top five positions.
Close to 80% of its total, the HB20 (5,665) reached the 5th consecutive month at the top among automobiles and overall. Hyundai’s excellent result was completed by Crete’s 2nd position (4,013), leader among SUVs and crossovers – the new generation started to be delivered only on September 28th. In a fierce dispute for 3rd place, the Fiat Mobi (3,897) got the better of a Chevrolet Tracker (3,836) that returned to the top positions after the resumption of production. Tracker could be affected next month, as workers at the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) started a strike.
11th place overall, the Chevrolet Onix (3,717) returned to the top 5 in retail after months of absence. The resumption of the North American brand was completed with the 8th position of the Onix Plus (3,215), leader among sedans. Separated by just 90 units, Honda HR-V (3,313) and Volkswagen T-Cross (3,223) were 6th and 7th, respectively. Podium in July and August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,792) dropped to 10th.
Vice last month, the Fiat Argo (2,086) was overtaken by VW Fox (2,115), the latter threatening retirement ever closer, and plummeted to 13th. September still marked something unusual in recent years, the Honda Civic ahead of the Toyota Corolla – albeit by just 3 units (1,779 x 1,776). As a curiosity, only Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799), Arrizo 6 (346) and Tiggo 2 (225) had all their records in retail.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
SEPTEMBER 21
1st
HYUNDAI HB20
5665
79.26%
7,147
2nd
HYUNDAI CRETE
4,013
88.20%
4,550
3rd
FIAT MOBI
3,897
85.20%
4,574
4th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
3836
97.46%
3,936
5th
ONIX CHEVROLET
3,717
86.22%
4,311
6th
HONDA HR-V
3,313
94.60%
3,502
7th
VW T-CROSS
3,223
56.22%
5,733
8th
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
3,215
85.80%
3,747
9th
VW NIVUS
2,849
84.89%
3,356
10th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2,792
91.54%
3,050
11th
NISSAN KICKS
2,535
87.32%
2,903
12th
VW FOX
2,115
90.35%
2,341
13th
FIAT ARGO
2,086
42.48%
4,911
14th
JEEP RENEGADE
1,840
40.86%
4,503
15th
HONDA CIVIC
1,779
94.08%
1,891
16th
TOYOTA COROLLA
1,776
77.89%
2,280
17th
HYUNDAI HB20S
1611
71.00%
2,269
18th
JEEP COMPASS
1,539
22.56%
6823
19th
RENAULT KWID
1,473
75.04%
1,963
20th
VW GOL
1,323
42.12%
3,141
21st
TOYOTA SW4
1,099
95.15%
1,155
22nd
HONDA WR-V
1,064
94.58%
1,125
23rd
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
1,030
91.80%
1,122
24th
VW TAOS
935
85.62%
1,092
25th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8
911
85.70%
1,063
26th
TOYOTA YARIS HATCH
870
84.80%
1,026
27th
VW VIRTUS
820
66.08%
1,241
28th
FIAT CHRONOS
806
35.01%
2,302
29th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X
799
100.00%
799
30th
FIAT SIENA
759
63.67%
1,192
31st
VW POLO
688
90.65%
759
32nd
HONDA CITY
612
93.87%
652
33rd
RENAULT CAPTUR
507
85.35%
594
34th
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
492
82.27%
598
35th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7
433
92.52%
468
36th
HONDA FIT
433
96.22%
450
37th
RENAULT DUSTER
425
40.25%
1,056
38th
CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6
346
100.00%
346
39th
NISSAN VERSA
345
50.51%
683
40th
BMW 320i
315
72.08%
437
41st
CITROON C4 CACTUS
312
20.23%
1,542
42nd
BMW X1
296
65.63%
451
43rd
CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN
281
42.64%
659
44th
MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER
265
91.70%
289
45th
RENAULT SANDERO
262
53.47%
490
46th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2
225
100.00%
225
47th
HYUNDAI IX35
182
86.67%
210
48th
MITSUBISHI PAJERO
176
96.70%
182
49th
MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS
173
86.50%
200
50th
CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6
168
89.36%
188
Among the commercials, Toyota Hilux sold almost 600 units more than Fiat Toro (3,041 x 2,476) and secured the 2nd consecutive lead. With practically 100% of its records in the modality, the Ford Ranger (1,342) surpassed by only 36 units the Fiat Strada (1306) and ensured its presence on the podium. The Mitsubishi L200, with 790 units, closed the top 5, while VW Amarok (238) and Renault Duster Oroch (206) were out of the top 10.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
SEPTEMBER 21
1st
TOYOTA HILUX
3,041
69.18%
4,396
2nd
FIAT TORO
2,476
36.14%
6,852
3rd
FORD RANGER
1,342
99.41%
1,350
4th
FIAT STRADA
1,306
22.63%
5,772
5th
MITSUBISHI L200
790
61.91%
1,276
6th
FIAT FIORINO
674
29.10%
2,316
7th
NISSAN FRONTIER
668
56.42%
1,184
8th
CHEVROLET S10
638
15.07%
4,234
9th
HYUNDAI HR
278
85.28%
326
10th
KIA K2500
265
100.00%
265
11th
VW AMAROK
238
47.50%
501
12th
PEUGEOT EXPERT
237
52.43%
452
13th
VW / MAN EXPRESS
226
72.67%
311
14th
RENAULT DUSTER OROCH
206
39.85%
517
15th
CITROON JUMPY
182
60.47%
301
16th
IVECO DAILY 35-150
163
100.00%
163
17th
VW SAVEIRO
144
10.37%
1,389
18th
RENAULT MASTER
120
17.12%
701
19th
FIAT DUCATO
89
35.89%
248
20th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416
77
100.00%
77
21st
IVECO DAILY 30-130
75
78.13%
96
22nd
EFFA V21
73
100.00%
73
23rd
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314
54
100.00%
54
24th
EFFA V22
25
100.00%
25
25th
MONTANA CHEVROLET
19
65.52%
29
26th
PEUGEOT BOXER
17
80.95%
21
27th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER
16
100.00%
16
28th
PEUGEOT PARTNER
13
19.12%
68
29th
CITROËN JUMPER
12
80.00%
15
30th
FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT
7
100.00%
7
31st
EFFA V25
3
100.00%
3
32nd
FIAT DOBLÒ
3
10.00%
30
33rd
PHOTON AUMARK 1039
3
100.00%
3
34th
MERCEDES-BENZ VITO
3
100.00%
3
35th
IVECO DAILY
two
40.00%
5
36th
JAC V260
two
100.00%
two
37th
LVTON LT S14 C
two
100.00%
two
38th
CHEVROLET CHEVY
1
100.00%
1
39th
CHEVROLET D20
1
100.00%
1
40th
EFFA K01
1
100.00%
1
41st
FORD F150
1
100.00%
1
42nd
IVECO DAILY 30S13
1
100.00%
1
43rd
IVECO DAILY 5516
1
100.00%
1
44th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 313
1
100.00%
1
45th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 415
1
100.00%
1
46th
RAM 1500
1
2.04%
49
47th
RENAULT KANGOO
1
100.00%
1
Source: Fenabrave