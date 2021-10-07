HB20 and Creta make one-two for Hyundai in retail in September

Retail’s share of license plates in the Brazilian market reached 61.71% of the 142,354 cars and light commercial vehicles registered in September. After six consecutive months at the top, Fiat (13.78%) was overtaken by leader VW (14.39%) and Chevrolet (13.82%). Hyundai (13.39%) and Toyota (11.52%) completed the top five positions.

Close to 80% of its total, the HB20 (5,665) reached the 5th consecutive month at the top among automobiles and overall. Hyundai’s excellent result was completed by Crete’s 2nd position (4,013), leader among SUVs and crossovers – the new generation started to be delivered only on September 28th. In a fierce dispute for 3rd place, the Fiat Mobi (3,897) got the better of a Chevrolet Tracker (3,836) that returned to the top positions after the resumption of production. Tracker could be affected next month, as workers at the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) started a strike.

11th place overall, the Chevrolet Onix (3,717) returned to the top 5 in retail after months of absence. The resumption of the North American brand was completed with the 8th position of the Onix Plus (3,215), leader among sedans. Separated by just 90 units, Honda HR-V (3,313) and Volkswagen T-Cross (3,223) were 6th and 7th, respectively. Podium in July and August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,792) dropped to 10th.

Vice last month, the Fiat Argo (2,086) was overtaken by VW Fox (2,115), the latter threatening retirement ever closer, and plummeted to 13th. September still marked something unusual in recent years, the Honda Civic ahead of the Toyota Corolla – albeit by just 3 units (1,779 x 1,776). As a curiosity, only Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799), Arrizo 6 (346) and Tiggo 2 (225) had all their records in retail.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL SEPTEMBER 21 1st HYUNDAI HB20 5665 79.26% 7,147 2nd HYUNDAI CRETE 4,013 88.20% 4,550 3rd FIAT MOBI 3,897 85.20% 4,574 4th CHEVROLET TRACKER 3836 97.46% 3,936 5th ONIX CHEVROLET 3,717 86.22% 4,311 6th HONDA HR-V 3,313 94.60% 3,502 7th VW T-CROSS 3,223 56.22% 5,733 8th CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 3,215 85.80% 3,747 9th VW NIVUS 2,849 84.89% 3,356 10th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 2,792 91.54% 3,050 11th NISSAN KICKS 2,535 87.32% 2,903 12th VW FOX 2,115 90.35% 2,341 13th FIAT ARGO 2,086 42.48% 4,911 14th JEEP RENEGADE 1,840 40.86% 4,503 15th HONDA CIVIC 1,779 94.08% 1,891 16th TOYOTA COROLLA 1,776 77.89% 2,280 17th HYUNDAI HB20S 1611 71.00% 2,269 18th JEEP COMPASS 1,539 22.56% 6823 19th RENAULT KWID 1,473 75.04% 1,963 20th VW GOL 1,323 42.12% 3,141 21st TOYOTA SW4 1,099 95.15% 1,155 22nd HONDA WR-V 1,064 94.58% 1,125 23rd CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 1,030 91.80% 1,122 24th VW TAOS 935 85.62% 1,092 25th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8 911 85.70% 1,063 26th TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 870 84.80% 1,026 27th VW VIRTUS 820 66.08% 1,241 28th FIAT CHRONOS 806 35.01% 2,302 29th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X 799 100.00% 799 30th FIAT SIENA 759 63.67% 1,192 31st VW POLO 688 90.65% 759 32nd HONDA CITY 612 93.87% 652 33rd RENAULT CAPTUR 507 85.35% 594 34th TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 492 82.27% 598 35th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7 433 92.52% 468 36th HONDA FIT 433 96.22% 450 37th RENAULT DUSTER 425 40.25% 1,056 38th CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6 346 100.00% 346 39th NISSAN VERSA 345 50.51% 683 40th BMW 320i 315 72.08% 437 41st CITROON C4 CACTUS 312 20.23% 1,542 42nd BMW X1 296 65.63% 451 43rd CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN 281 42.64% 659 44th MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 265 91.70% 289 45th RENAULT SANDERO 262 53.47% 490 46th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2 225 100.00% 225 47th HYUNDAI IX35 182 86.67% 210 48th MITSUBISHI PAJERO 176 96.70% 182 49th MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS 173 86.50% 200 50th CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6 168 89.36% 188

Among the commercials, Toyota Hilux sold almost 600 units more than Fiat Toro (3,041 x 2,476) and secured the 2nd consecutive lead. With practically 100% of its records in the modality, the Ford Ranger (1,342) surpassed by only 36 units the Fiat Strada (1306) and ensured its presence on the podium. The Mitsubishi L200, with 790 units, closed the top 5, while VW Amarok (238) and Renault Duster Oroch (206) were out of the top 10.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL SEPTEMBER 21 1st TOYOTA HILUX 3,041 69.18% 4,396 2nd FIAT TORO 2,476 36.14% 6,852 3rd FORD RANGER 1,342 99.41% 1,350 4th FIAT STRADA 1,306 22.63% 5,772 5th MITSUBISHI L200 790 61.91% 1,276 6th FIAT FIORINO 674 29.10% 2,316 7th NISSAN FRONTIER 668 56.42% 1,184 8th CHEVROLET S10 638 15.07% 4,234 9th HYUNDAI HR 278 85.28% 326 10th KIA K2500 265 100.00% 265 11th VW AMAROK 238 47.50% 501 12th PEUGEOT EXPERT 237 52.43% 452 13th VW / MAN EXPRESS 226 72.67% 311 14th RENAULT DUSTER OROCH 206 39.85% 517 15th CITROON JUMPY 182 60.47% 301 16th IVECO DAILY 35-150 163 100.00% 163 17th VW SAVEIRO 144 10.37% 1,389 18th RENAULT MASTER 120 17.12% 701 19th FIAT DUCATO 89 35.89% 248 20th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416 77 100.00% 77 21st IVECO DAILY 30-130 75 78.13% 96 22nd EFFA V21 73 100.00% 73 23rd MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314 54 100.00% 54 24th EFFA V22 25 100.00% 25 25th MONTANA CHEVROLET 19 65.52% 29 26th PEUGEOT BOXER 17 80.95% 21 27th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 16 100.00% 16 28th PEUGEOT PARTNER 13 19.12% 68 29th CITROËN JUMPER 12 80.00% 15 30th FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT 7 100.00% 7 31st EFFA V25 3 100.00% 3 32nd FIAT DOBLÒ 3 10.00% 30 33rd PHOTON AUMARK 1039 3 100.00% 3 34th MERCEDES-BENZ VITO 3 100.00% 3 35th IVECO DAILY two 40.00% 5 36th JAC V260 two 100.00% two 37th LVTON LT S14 C two 100.00% two 38th CHEVROLET CHEVY 1 100.00% 1 39th CHEVROLET D20 1 100.00% 1 40th EFFA K01 1 100.00% 1 41st FORD F150 1 100.00% 1 42nd IVECO DAILY 30S13 1 100.00% 1 43rd IVECO DAILY 5516 1 100.00% 1 44th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 313 1 100.00% 1 45th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 415 1 100.00% 1 46th RAM 1500 1 2.04% 49 47th RENAULT KANGOO 1 100.00% 1

Source: Fenabrave