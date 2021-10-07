HB20 and Creta make one-two for Hyundai in retail in September

Retail’s share of license plates in the Brazilian market reached 61.71% of the 142,354 cars and light commercial vehicles registered in September. After six consecutive months at the top, Fiat (13.78%) was overtaken by leader VW (14.39%) and Chevrolet (13.82%). Hyundai (13.39%) and Toyota (11.52%) completed the top five positions.

Close to 80% of its total, the HB20 (5,665) reached the 5th consecutive month at the top among automobiles and overall. Hyundai’s excellent result was completed by Crete’s 2nd position (4,013), leader among SUVs and crossovers – the new generation started to be delivered only on September 28th. In a fierce dispute for 3rd place, the Fiat Mobi (3,897) got the better of a Chevrolet Tracker (3,836) that returned to the top positions after the resumption of production. Tracker could be affected next month, as workers at the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) started a strike.

11th place overall, the Chevrolet Onix (3,717) returned to the top 5 in retail after months of absence. The resumption of the North American brand was completed with the 8th position of the Onix Plus (3,215), leader among sedans. Separated by just 90 units, Honda HR-V (3,313) and Volkswagen T-Cross (3,223) were 6th and 7th, respectively. Podium in July and August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,792) dropped to 10th.

Vice last month, the Fiat Argo (2,086) was overtaken by VW Fox (2,115), the latter threatening retirement ever closer, and plummeted to 13th. September still marked something unusual in recent years, the Honda Civic ahead of the Toyota Corolla – albeit by just 3 units (1,779 x 1,776). As a curiosity, only Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799), Arrizo 6 (346) and Tiggo 2 (225) had all their records in retail.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

SEPTEMBER 21

1st

HYUNDAI HB20

5665

79.26%

7,147

2nd

HYUNDAI CRETE

4,013

88.20%

4,550

3rd

FIAT MOBI

3,897

85.20%

4,574

4th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

3836

97.46%

3,936

5th

ONIX CHEVROLET

3,717

86.22%

4,311

6th

HONDA HR-V

3,313

94.60%

3,502

7th

VW T-CROSS

3,223

56.22%

5,733

8th

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

3,215

85.80%

3,747

9th

VW NIVUS

2,849

84.89%

3,356

10th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

2,792

91.54%

3,050

11th

NISSAN KICKS

2,535

87.32%

2,903

12th

VW FOX

2,115

90.35%

2,341

13th

FIAT ARGO

2,086

42.48%

4,911

14th

JEEP RENEGADE

1,840

40.86%

4,503

15th

HONDA CIVIC

1,779

94.08%

1,891

16th

TOYOTA COROLLA

1,776

77.89%

2,280

17th

HYUNDAI HB20S

1611

71.00%

2,269

18th

JEEP COMPASS

1,539

22.56%

6823

19th

RENAULT KWID

1,473

75.04%

1,963

20th

VW GOL

1,323

42.12%

3,141

21st

TOYOTA SW4

1,099

95.15%

1,155

22nd

HONDA WR-V

1,064

94.58%

1,125

23rd

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

1,030

91.80%

1,122

24th

VW TAOS

935

85.62%

1,092

25th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8

911

85.70%

1,063

26th

TOYOTA YARIS HATCH

870

84.80%

1,026

27th

VW VIRTUS

820

66.08%

1,241

28th

FIAT CHRONOS

806

35.01%

2,302

29th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X

799

100.00%

799

30th

FIAT SIENA

759

63.67%

1,192

31st

VW POLO

688

90.65%

759

32nd

HONDA CITY

612

93.87%

652

33rd

RENAULT CAPTUR

507

85.35%

594

34th

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

492

82.27%

598

35th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7

433

92.52%

468

36th

HONDA FIT

433

96.22%

450

37th

RENAULT DUSTER

425

40.25%

1,056

38th

CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6

346

100.00%

346

39th

NISSAN VERSA

345

50.51%

683

40th

BMW 320i

315

72.08%

437

41st

CITROON C4 CACTUS

312

20.23%

1,542

42nd

BMW X1

296

65.63%

451

43rd

CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN

281

42.64%

659

44th

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

265

91.70%

289

45th

RENAULT SANDERO

262

53.47%

490

46th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2

225

100.00%

225

47th

HYUNDAI IX35

182

86.67%

210

48th

MITSUBISHI PAJERO

176

96.70%

182

49th

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS

173

86.50%

200

50th

CHEVROLET CROSS SPORT6

168

89.36%

188

Among the commercials, Toyota Hilux sold almost 600 units more than Fiat Toro (3,041 x 2,476) and secured the 2nd consecutive lead. With practically 100% of its records in the modality, the Ford Ranger (1,342) surpassed by only 36 units the Fiat Strada (1306) and ensured its presence on the podium. The Mitsubishi L200, with 790 units, closed the top 5, while VW Amarok (238) and Renault Duster Oroch (206) were out of the top 10.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

SEPTEMBER 21

1st

TOYOTA HILUX

3,041

69.18%

4,396

2nd

FIAT TORO

2,476

36.14%

6,852

3rd

FORD RANGER

1,342

99.41%

1,350

4th

FIAT STRADA

1,306

22.63%

5,772

5th

MITSUBISHI L200

790

61.91%

1,276

6th

FIAT FIORINO

674

29.10%

2,316

7th

NISSAN FRONTIER

668

56.42%

1,184

8th

CHEVROLET S10

638

15.07%

4,234

9th

HYUNDAI HR

278

85.28%

326

10th

KIA K2500

265

100.00%

265

11th

VW AMAROK

238

47.50%

501

12th

PEUGEOT EXPERT

237

52.43%

452

13th

VW / MAN EXPRESS

226

72.67%

311

14th

RENAULT DUSTER OROCH

206

39.85%

517

15th

CITROON JUMPY

182

60.47%

301

16th

IVECO DAILY 35-150

163

100.00%

163

17th

VW SAVEIRO

144

10.37%

1,389

18th

RENAULT MASTER

120

17.12%

701

19th

FIAT DUCATO

89

35.89%

248

20th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416

77

100.00%

77

21st

IVECO DAILY 30-130

75

78.13%

96

22nd

EFFA V21

73

100.00%

73

23rd

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314

54

100.00%

54

24th

EFFA V22

25

100.00%

25

25th

MONTANA CHEVROLET

19

65.52%

29

26th

PEUGEOT BOXER

17

80.95%

21

27th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER

16

100.00%

16

28th

PEUGEOT PARTNER

13

19.12%

68

29th

CITROËN JUMPER

12

80.00%

15

30th

FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT

7

100.00%

7

31st

EFFA V25

3

100.00%

3

32nd

FIAT DOBLÒ

3

10.00%

30

33rd

PHOTON AUMARK 1039

3

100.00%

3

34th

MERCEDES-BENZ VITO

3

100.00%

3

35th

IVECO DAILY

two

40.00%

5

36th

JAC V260

two

100.00%

two

37th

LVTON LT S14 C

two

100.00%

two

38th

CHEVROLET CHEVY

1

100.00%

1

39th

CHEVROLET D20

1

100.00%

1

40th

EFFA K01

1

100.00%

1

41st

FORD F150

1

100.00%

1

42nd

IVECO DAILY 30S13

1

100.00%

1

43rd

IVECO DAILY 5516

1

100.00%

1

44th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 313

1

100.00%

1

45th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 415

1

100.00%

1

46th

RAM 1500

1

2.04%

49

47th

RENAULT KANGOO

1

100.00%

1

Source: Fenabrave