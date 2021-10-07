He lost 48 kg twice and opened a health food company – 10/07/2021

After suffering some traumas in his adolescence, Maurício Bezerra, 33 years old, started to discount his emotions in food and reached 142 kg, despite exercising regularly. To continue playing American football, a sport he always liked, the native of Paraíba lost weight twice (the first time in an unhealthy way). With what he learned in the processes, he saw an opportunity in the area of ​​healthy eating and started a company. Next, Maurício tells his story:

“I’ve always had bad habits in my life. When I was a kid, I’d come home from school and sit on the couch to watch TV while I ate Brigadeiro, Snacks, Popcorn, French Fries. The business was so serious that I would lie down on one side of the bed. couple of my parents and, on the other side, I filled with food. Eating lying down was common for me.

But I only got really fat when I was 17 years old. I had a very strong family trauma that moved me a lot. I ended up taking out all the emotions in the food. I ate because I was sad and also to escape that reality, I was always anxious. At the age of 18, I weighed 142 kg (I am 1.82 m tall).

Even so, he was not sedentary. I liked American football and played for a team here in João Pessoa and even ran on the beach twice a week. But it was far from ideal for my health, as I wasn’t taking care of myself properly. During this period, I tried everything to lose weight: diets, medicines, I went to several nutritionists. I even lost some of the weight, but soon got discouraged and gained it all again.

Image: Personal archive

In 2010, at the age of 22, I went to study in the United States and took the opportunity to continue playing football at university. I decided that in order to dedicate myself to the sport that I loved so much, I needed to lose weight. I did it wrong: I spent four months on a very restrictive diet and training for five hours a day. I was young, I didn’t think about my health and I just wanted a quick weight loss.

In four months, I lost 48 kg. But this came at a high cost to my health. I even fainted a few times from weakness. I admit that I took risks and didn’t lose weight properly.

During the summer vacation, I returned to Brazil and arrived well during the São João festivities in Campina Grande, a huge event with typical food. I, who hadn’t learned anything about healthy eating habits, didn’t leave it for less: I ate until I couldn’t. Result: in four months of vacation, I regained all the pounds I had lost.

Image: Personal archive

I went into a deep depression. I couldn’t accept losing a lot of weight and getting it all over again. I went back to the US and my American friends didn’t believe what they were seeing. I was sad, ashamed, I stopped going out and didn’t want to see anyone. I have few photos from that time. People saw me and asked, “What the **** did you do?”

I decided to use the resources I had and started studying about food. I wanted to understand how it was possible to lose weight, but in a healthy and lasting way. I found an article on the internet that gave guidance on healthy eating, how to opt for whole grains and fresh foods (vegetables, vegetables, eggs, meat, fruits), and on the amount of food to eat.

In the US, portions in restaurants are huge and there’s a lot processed. But those who want to eat healthy also find many options in supermarkets. I used this to my advantage and managed to follow a more balanced diet. I lost 48 kg again, but this time in 11 months, slower and more sustainably.

Image: Personal archive

Along with good nutrition, I kept my physical activities, I continued playing my football. My taste buds changed and I learned to eat things I didn’t like, like nuts. I gave up on the soda and learned to substitute healthier drinks with fewer calories, such as kombucha.

In the process, I also understood the importance of strengthening my mind and changing my way of thinking. I needed to direct my anxiety somewhere other than food, as I’ve done all my life. I sought psychological support and do therapy until today to deal with my emotions and stress. So, don’t discount negative feelings in food.

In 2015 I returned to Brazil for good. I was thin again and more aware of the importance of healthy eating. But I missed finding peanut butter here in Brazil, a popular food in the US. At the time, most products were imported and filled with additives.

Image: Personal archive

I tried making a homemade version of a peanut butter recipe I found on the internet and added my personal touch. I left a sample at a friend’s health food store and it was a huge hit with customers. I didn’t even expect it, but I ended up developing more flavors that same week.

I ended up becoming an entrepreneur and founding éNozes, which now has a partner. In addition to peanut pastes, we also produce cashew nut pastes in different flavors. In other words, in addition to losing weight, the re-education process also gave me a new way of earning a living.

Then I lost even more weight and weighed 78 kg. Today I am 81 kg. I’ve been keeping the weight off for five years now, without suffering. Good eating habits have become something natural. I understand it’s a slow and very difficult process for some people. I managed to lose weight on my own, but I believe that the correct thing would be if I went to a nutritionist and sought medical advice. That’s what I recommend to anyone who wants to permanently leave their bad habits behind and, consequently, lose weight.

Want to lose weight? Receive a free training and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, eat healthier and lose weight? O Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (this link has the box for you to register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #VivaBem Project, you will receive in your email, over 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you reach the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier daily life and your results on social networks with #ProjetoVivabem.