‘He sees ahead,’ says a Brazilian who studied with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry – Science

O Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was delivered to two scientists who developed a technique called asymmetric organocatalysis. Although the name is complicated and abstract for those outside the field, Fernanda Gadini Finelli, teacher of Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), knows how to explain the term as if it were her scientific discovery. So much intimacy with the subject comes from a long time ago: Fernanda studied in the laboratory of David MacMillan, one of the award winners, and went through the same institute that Benjamin List, the other Nobel laureate this year.

“I did my postdoctoral studies at MacMillan’s laboratory between 2009 and 2010. At that time, we were already saying that he deserved to win the Nobel”, he says. For Fernanda, MacMillan has the chance to win another Nobel Prize in about ten years for his studies on photocatalysis. To date, only four people and two institutions have won more than one Nobel.

The Brazilian researcher says that one of the things that most caught her attention was the investment received by the laboratory. At the time she was at the Princeton University, MacMillan worked in three heavily equipped labs. There was also a new space under construction for the team composed of 45 doctoral and postdoctoral students. “It was a lot of work. The laboratory was open from 8 am to 1 am”, he recalls.

Before going to Princeton, the Nobel Prize winner worked at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), one of the most prestigious in the area. The transfer to the other university took place through a negotiation at the level of those made by football players. “It was an irrefutable proposal not only in terms of salary, but also in terms of investment in the laboratory. He is treated with great respect”, says the professor at UFRJ. MacMillan’s laboratory also has a partnership with pharmaceutical company Merck, which maintains an on-site research center.

“He is a person who sees ahead. It makes everyone think and get away from the obvious”, says Fernanda. She says that the scientist is very demanding with the team and that, in addition to the high investment and the vision of the future, the Nobel is the result of a lot of effort. “He’s not a genius who gets everything easy. It’s a lot of work.”

At the time she had the opportunity to work with the Nobel Prize winner, Fernanda was financed by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq). She won a scholarship that covered the costs of her stay in the United States and airfare to the country. In 2018, one of his students was invited to carry out research in MacMillan’s laboratory, but was not so lucky. Federal funding for science was already tight and she couldn’t get a scholarship to travel.

As the invitation for the study season came from MacMillan himself, the student got foreign funding to go to Princeton University and stay there. The goal was to develop a new molecule using the techniques of the awarded scientist. She returned to Brazil with the work underway and then managed to complete this stage of product development which, if all goes well, will become therapy for a neurodegenerative disease.

“Scientific research is slow in Brazil due to lack of investment. If the MacMillan laboratory hadn’t financed my student, she wouldn’t have gone,” says Fernanda. She remembers that when she did her doctorate between 2004 and 2009 at Campinas State University (Unicamp) A large part of the group had public funding to leave the country, study with big names in science and have contact with the best technologies. Today, the former colleagues are back in Brazil to apply what they learned. “Now we are going through such a bad investment period that there is no way to compete internationally in the way we want.”

During her doctorate, she spent a period at the Max-Planck Institute for Coal Research, in Germany, the same place where Benjamin List works. She had no direct contact with the German researcher, but worked with Alois Fürstner, the Nobel Prize’s laboratory neighbor.

Understand asymmetric organocatalysis

THE asymmetric organocatalysis was described by MacMillan, List and Carlos F. Barbas in the early 2000s. Barbas died of cancer in 2014, aged 50 years. “If he were alive, he would certainly share this year’s Nobel”, believes Fernanda. The Nobel does not award after-death awards.

Organocatalysis is used to catalyze (accelerate) chemical reactions using organic materials, as amino acids. Fernanda explains that this type of catalysis is advantageous because it is cheap, non-toxic, stable and more sustainable, as it uses abundant molecules and does not leave residues like metallic catalysis.

Another improvement brought about by asymmetric organocatalysis is the formation of purer organic molecules. Organic molecules are those that have carbon in their composition. When this carbon is linked to different elements, the catalysis results are enantiomers: “mirrored” molecules that have the same elements in the composition, but can have different functions.

The scientist’s goal is to obtain only an enantiomerically pure product, with only one element in the final product. Asymmetric organocatalysis allows this separation already in the catalysis process, without the need for a sieve at the end.

Fernanda says that this was a revolution mainly in the pharmaceutical industry. She recalls the story of the drug Thalidomide, used by pregnant women. The purpose of the remedy was to alleviate nausea, but the molecule was not pure. The principle of one of the elements was in fact to reduce nausea, but the other caused a malformation of the fetus. The result was the birth of thousands of malformed children. “Organocatalysis is behind the pharmaceutical industry. Several stages of drug production are carried out using this technique,” ​​he says.