Health professionals will receive 3rd dose against COVID in ‘Drive Thru’ this Wednesday

The advance of boosting vaccination against COVID does not stop in Assisi, this Wednesday, October 6th, Assis performs ‘Drive Thru’ at FICAR, from 10 am to 7 pm, for the application of the 3rd dose against the virus to health professionals.

The target audience that was immunized with the 2nd dose for more than 6 months must receive the booster.

To get vaccinated, it is mandatory to present a document with a photo and CPF, including a vaccination card against COVID.

The entrance to FICAR with destination to ‘Drive da Vacina’ is via Avenida Getúlio Vargas.

other audiences

This Wednesday, the application of the third dose continues also for elderly people over 70 years old who received the second dose six months ago, and also for people over 18 years old with a high degree of immunosuppression and who received the second dose more 28 days.

People over 12 years old can receive the first dose of the vaccine. Those who received the second dose of Astrazeneca by the 14th of July or the first dose of Pfizer by the 11th of August or who are behind on their second dose can also receive the vaccine.

For these audiences, doses are applied from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Nossa Senhora de Fátima Parishes in Vila Prudenciana and at the São Judas Tadeu Parish in Vila Progresso and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the 1st Independent Presbyterian Church on Avenida Nove de Julho.

It is mandatory to present a document with photo and CPF, photocopy of proof of residence or voter registration card.

Who will receive the 1st dose must bring a document with photo and CPF, photocopy of proof of residence or voter registration. To receive the second dose, you must also present the receipt for the first dose.

For those who will receive the 1st dose, it is necessary to register on the website www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br.