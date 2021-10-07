Henry’s babysitter changes version and says he has never seen Dr. Jairinho attack the child – 10/07/2021 – Daily life

In testimony at the first inquiry hearing in the Henry Borel case, a four-year-old boy who died in March this year, nanny Thayná Ferreira once again changed her version of the facts and stated that she never witnessed former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, known as Dr. Jairinho, assault the child.

Jairinho and Monique Medeiros, Henry’s mother, are suspected of murder. In May of this year, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio denounced the couple for triple qualified homicide, for the impossibility of defending the victim, which was somewhat cruel and for an evil motive.

This Wednesday (6), during a hearing, the Public Ministry stated that Jairinho committed the crime out of sadism. According to the Prosecutor’s arguments, the former councilor was happy to hurt the boy, while Monique would take financial advantage of the situation.

When the nanny testified, she asked the boy’s mother to leave the courtroom. “After everything I went through and I’ve been watching, thinking, reflecting, today I’m afraid of Monique,” he said.

The nanny said that Henry’s mother was trying to manipulate her into seeing someone aggressive in the former councilor. “She would come and try to show me a monster in Jairinho, and I would have all these bad things in my head,” said Thayná.

He also stated that he never witnessed Jairinho’s aggressions against the boy.

“In my understanding, it was Monique who made me believe in a lot of things, and that’s why my head was upset. I started imagining a monster. In the bedroom, nothing could be happening. And I was imagining a lot of things. “he said on Wednesday.

In the first semester, however, Thayná had given another version to the police. ​In a statement that became public in April, she said that she witnessed three attacks on the boy by his stepfather.

Furthermore, in exchange for messages between Thayná​ and Monique​ obtained by the police, the nanny tells him that Jairinho had locked himself in the room with Henry. According to the messages, the boy would have told her that the then councilor took him by the arm, tripped and kicked him.

Jairinho and Monique were temporarily arrested in April, a month after the boy’s death. At the beginning of May, the couple had their detention converted into preventive (without a term) and was denounced for triple qualified murder.

A necropsy examination concluded that the causes of death were internal hemorrhage and hepatic laceration (injury to the liver), produced by a blunt (violent) action. He had several other injuries and bruises all over his body.