Henry’s grandmother hears preaching, and father is sick: backstage at the 1st hearing – 10/07/2021

The audience of the first hearing of the Henry Borel Case yesterday reflected the atmosphere of nervousness and emotion that took over the session. The child’s mother, Monique Medeiros, and the former Rio councilor Dr. Jairinho are liable for triple aggravated homicide.

Wearing a T-shirt with the boy’s photo and the words “Monique is innocent” and “we demand justice for Henry”, Henry’s maternal grandmother, Rosângela Medeiros, left the courtroom with headphones on her cell phone several times. religious preaching on YouTube.

Oct.6.2021 – Mother of Monique Medeiros hears preaching in the corridor of the Court Image: Daniele Dutra/UOL

“I’m fine, I’m not feeling sick, but it’s just so heavy inside, right?”, Monique’s mother said in the hallway, returning to the digital sermon.

Meanwhile, a cousin of Monique was watching the depositions with a rosary rolled up in her hand.

Witnesses and lawyers accompanied the hearing closer to the floor below, while relatives, friends and journalists were accommodated on the second floor.

In the front row of the audience, ten people from Leniel’s family cheered at every refusal the judge gave to Monique’s defense.

“That’s right, good!”, “I liked this judge, she’s good”, “Oh sure, Monique was a great mother, so much so that what happened happened” were some of the comments made by the family.

Oct.6.2021 – Henry’s relatives attended the first hearing of the case at the TJ-RJ Image: MARCOS PORTO/AGENCY O DIA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Soothing for Henry’s father and crying for lawyers

Early in the session, Leniel Borel, Henry’s father, broke down in tears and felt sick while the judge read the injuries suffered by the boy in the complaint.

She stopped reading, asked if he wanted a glass of water, and someone brought him Rivotril, a calming medicine.

At 6:00 pm, calmer and more focused, Henry’s father spoke to the Court. After 1:30 am of testimony, Leniel told about the last weekend with his son and cited a video left by the boy.

Henry sang a Catholic song and the father reproduced it in the plenary: “Mother of Heaven, I don’t know how to pray, I only know how to say: I want to love you”.

After singing the very emotional passage, the atmosphere in the plenary was one of emotion. In the right corner, Leniel’s lawyers began to cry.

Across the room, Monique was also in tears, on the lawyer’s shoulder. Thiago Minage, who defends Henry’s mother, was also moved. At the end of the testimony, Monique’s defender gave her a hug and showed solidarity with Leniel.

Monique takes notes and Jairinho with preserved image

During the hearing that heard witnesses for the prosecution, Monique remained attentive to all statements.

In a white sweatshirt, eyebrows shaped and hair in a braid, Henry’s mother took note of everything that happened. She spoke in the ear of the two lawyers, took the files and passed the pages to help them.

Jairinho did not appear in person at the hearing — he watched the depositions from the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex.

Dressed in a white dress shirt and apparently undisturbed, he joined two lawyers via videoconference via a 40-inch TV.

Unlike Monique, Jairinho had his image preserved—only those downstairs, closer to the plenary, could see him.