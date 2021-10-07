Henry’s mother cries during testimony of the boy’s father on 1st day of trial

The teacher’s judgment began this Wednesday (6). Monique Medeiros and the former Rio councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, the Dr. Jairinho, accused of the boy’s death Henry Borel, 4 years old, in March of this year, her son and his stepson. The information is from TV Globo and g1.

In this first hearing of the process, the boy’s father was heard, Leniel Borel, and people linked to the investigation of the Civil Police. During Leniel’s testimony, Monique wept in court.

“He clung to his pillow to keep from leaving with her. She started calling me for help, because on weekends, he didn’t want to come home. I talked to him. I went to tell Henry that Mom was downstairs and he grabbed his pillow saying ‘No, Daddy, I don’t want to go.’ When he saw Monique, he started to cry. His grandmother, Dona Rosangela, talked, called him to go to the beach. She went down with him to the beach, and then they left”, said Leniel.

According to the boy’s father, the situation was also repeated other times, and that Henry had told Leniel that his “uncle” Jairinho hugged him tightly.

“On Saturday, the 6th, I picked up my son at Jairinho’s house. When I picked him up, he told me: ‘Daddy, I don’t want to go back to my mother’s house anymore, I don’t’. But he didn’t say why. I called Monique, she said there was nothing going on and I said, ‘Monique, what if there’s something going on?’ She said: ‘I’ll kill Jairo, Leniel!’”.

Henry Borel’s father was also moved when recounting the last moments he spent with his son, and said that one of the last things the boy said to him was: ‘Mommy is not good’.

“When I went to tell him that the next day there was school, he asked me not to go, please not, that the next day he would go, and then I said we could go to grandma’s house, but I had already arranged with Monique. When on the way he realized he was going to meet his mother, he started crying a lot and vomiting. I said ‘go son, mom is good’. And he said: ‘Mommy is not good’. And I ask her what’s going on and she says it’s a house issue, and she asks Henry if he wants to help Mommy find another house. He went, crying a lot. It was the last time I saw my son,” he said.

Jairinho and Monique have been in jail since April for the 4-year-old boy’s death a month earlier. The former councilor is accused of carrying out torture sessions with the boy. The autopsy report showed bruises in the abdomen and upper limbs, hemorrhage in the head, large amounts of blood in the abdomen and bruises in the kidney and lungs.

The former councilor was denounced for triple-qualified murder for torpid motives, torture and the impossibility of defending the victim, with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14, torture and coercion of witnesses.

On the other hand, Monique, who alleges that she lived in an abusive relationship with Jairinho, was denounced for triple-qualified murder in the improper omissive form, with an increase in the sentence for being under 14 years old, omissive torture, ideological falsehood and witness coercion.

