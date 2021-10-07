High inflation and low growth pressure dollar and stock market falls – 10/06/2021 – Market

Inflation and low growth affecting the world, in addition to Brazil’s particular risks, continue to pressure the rise of the dollar and cause losses to investments on the Stock Exchange.

The American currency surpassed R$ 5.50 in the morning of this Wednesday (6), retreating slightly in the afternoon. At 4:10 pm, the dollar rose 0.03%, to R$ 5.4870.

The Ibovespa, the benchmark of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, fell 0.10% to 110,346, after spending most of the day at 109 thousand points, having reached a low of 108,179 at the beginning of trading.

Global markets are going through days of turmoil due to the widespread escalation of prices, which has forced central banks in developed countries to discuss raising base interest rates.

In the United States, inflation has increased the expectation that the basic interest rate, which is currently close to zero, will be raised as of 2022.

Generally bad for stock exchanges, the rise in interest rates in solid economies has even more impact on emerging countries, a situation that is aggravated in Brazil by a worrying fiscal scenario.

“The future interest rate curve in the United States is already around 1.5% and, with an economy considered to be risk free, it pays better, the risk of Brazil is priced somewhere, and this appears on the dollar and on the stock exchange”, he says Rachel de Sá, Rico’s head of economics.

The government’s difficulty in closing the 2022 Budget and the pressure for increased spending with the approach of next year’s elections are, according to the economist, the main reasons for market concern in relation to Brazil.

In a comment to clients earlier, the investment director at TAG Investimentos, Dan H. Kawa, highlighted that Brazil is entering this more challenging environment abroad in a very delicate and fragile situation.

One of the internal elements of strong pressure on inflation is the rise in fuel prices, which tends to intensify with the current scenario of rising oil prices.

Last Monday (4), the price of oil reached the highest value in three years because member countries of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies decided not to increase the current level of production.

This morning, the barrel of Brent, a benchmark for the market, fell 1.78%, to US$ 81.09 (R$ 446.78). The high accumulated in the year, however, is 56%.

To try to alleviate this pressure, on Tuesday (5), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), proposed to the base and opposition parties an agreement according to which the ICMS (state tax) would affect the price. average of fuels over the past two years to reduce the value of gasoline.

The governors, however, have already signaled that they are against the proposal, reinforcing the climate of conflict between Brasília and the states, which worsens the country’s internal political scenario.

According to Rachel de Sá, regardless of which measure is under discussion, the fact that Petrobras is in the focus of political agents increases the fear of interventions in the state-owned company. The company’s shares (PETR4) fell more than 2.5%, weighing significantly on the stock market’s decline.

“Fuel prices are already below the international market due to high oil prices,” says the analyst.

Since 2017, Petrobras has adopted the PPI (import parity price), a system that links the prices practiced by the company to the international price of oil.

The rise in oil prices comes at a time of increased demand for inputs needed for energy generation, a situation strongly influenced by the reduction in coal production in China, according to Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group.

The Asian giant remains firm in its purpose of replacing the burning of fossil fuels with clean sources, such as wind and solar.

During the pandemic, however, supply chains around the world were harmed and, in a scenario of widespread scarcity, there was also a lack of components for the equipment needed to expand wind turbines and photovoltaic cell boards, for example.

In Europe, a colder autumn has also increased demand for energy, putting pressure on natural gas prices.

Shortages and high energy, at a time of economic recovery in developed countries with the pandemic losing steam due to vaccination, are the main elements of global inflation.

This situation is aggravated because an inflationary scenario linked to scarcity also impedes growth, raising the fear of stagflation on the market.

In the United States, after opening lower, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes advanced 0.05%, 0.07% and 0.21%, respectively.

Weak trade worsens scenario

The sales volume of retail trade in the country fell 3.1% in August, compared to July, revealed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Wednesday.

The retraction is the biggest for August since the beginning of the historical series, in 2000. The performance was well below market expectations. Analysts consulted by Bloomberg agency expected a 0.6% increase in sales.

The result is yet another sign of the country’s difficulties in resuming growth, a situation that tends to worsen due to the Central Bank’s need to raise basic interest rates to contain inflation.

with Reuters