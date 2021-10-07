High resolution satellite images show eruption in La Palma

The company Planet Labs released the highest resolution satellite images so far of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. THE eruption started last September 20th and since then there has been no respite with constant expulsion of lava from a main crater and two lateral mouths in the cone that formed in the volcano.

In the Planet company image, it is possible to observe with incredible clarity the main river of darkened magma advancing from the slope of the volcano to the sea as well as the delta that formed in the sea with the arrival of lava in the Atlantic. It is also seen how the lava passed through inhabited areas, which explains the more than a thousand houses so far destroyed in nearly twenty days of eruption.

Lava from the volcano already reaches more than 420 hectares on the island of La Palma, according to updated data published by the Department of National Security (DSN). You lava rivers keep their channels towards the sea and the delta formed from lava in contact with the sea occupies an area of ​​36 hectares. Air quality improved compared to previous days, however a slight deterioration is expected in the coming days.

The seismic activity associated with Palma volcanic eruption continued for the past few hours. However, the frequency of the concussions lost strength. The National Geographic Institute located the most intense tremor with a magnitude of 3.8 in Fuencaliente, 37 kilometers deep. Also in Fuencaliente, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was located at a depth of 14 kilometers. The last shock was felt by the island’s population.

The main lava emitting centers, in the crater and located on the sides of the cone, are still active. Geologists reported the formation of lava tubes that favor the drainage of the main magma emission center to the coast. The lava delta in the ocean continues to grow with the lava arrival from various points, exceeding 36 hectares. Seismicity and deformity data do not point to a near end of the eruption. Despite the increase in tremors in the Fuencaliente area, experts have for now ruled out the emergence of yet another lava emission center in the south of the island.