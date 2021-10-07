Honda confirms collaboration with Red Bull for engines in F1 in 2022

Honda and Red Bull will remain linked in F1 in 2022 (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Honda is officially departing as Formula 1 engine supplier at the end of the 2021 season, but will continue to collaborate with Red Bull on the development of the new engines as part of the transition process that will culminate in the new division of the Taurine brand, Red Bull Powertrains, taking over once and for all the construction of the powertrains from 2023. On the eve of a weekend of tributes in Turkey, the two partners also announced that the cooperation program will be expanded to the various categories of sport a engine, which also includes the development of young drivers, promotion of mobility technologies from the Japanese factory and the work to expand the reach of the two brands.

From 2022, everything that will be related to Honda in Formula 1 will be part of the ‘umbrella’ of Honda Racing Corporation, HRC, which has been responsible for many years for the victorious division in the World Motorbike Championship.

In a joint statement issued this Thursday with Honda, the four-time world champion team said that “the diversification agreement will make the Red Bull and Honda group of companies work together in a variety of motor sport activities, covering the transition from Honda power unit development to Red Bull Powertrains, young driver development, marketing and branding initiatives, as well as competitive activities in a variety of motorsport categories. In F1, Red Bull Powertrains will have the right to use Honda’s intellectual property relating to the power unit from 2022”.

Although it will no longer officially bear its name in Formula 1 in 2022, Honda will carry on with the DNA of the engines that will push Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Everything is part of the agreement between the Japanese automaker and the energy company for the transfer of intellectual property rights and also covers the change of Honda employees at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to the Red Bull Powertrains, based in the same City.

“While Honda will support Red Bull Powertrains by assembling the power units, providing on-track engineering support and operating assistance in 2022, from 2023 onwards Red Bull Powertrains will be responsible for all manufacturing and maintenance of Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri engines. In addition, to ensure the continuity of the team, there will be a transfer of employees from Honda Racing Development to Red Bull Powertrains”, highlighted the Formula 1 team.

In the end, the collaboration between Honda and Red Bull on engine development is part of a much larger package that also includes “expansion of cooperation to create a joint presence in various motorsports, in other sports and in broader activities, with the aim of expanding the reach of the two brands and, in particular, promoting Honda’s innovative mobility products to the wider audience and helping the company achieve its stated goal of achieving carbon neutrality in all its operations”.

Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, highlighted the work alongside Honda. As a partner of the Sakura factory since 2019, the team has won 13 victories, 11 poles and is fighting Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for the Constructors’ World and Driver’s World titles, respectively, in 2021.

“Red Bull’s collaboration with Honda has been a huge success and although our relationship in F1 is changing, none of us want this to be the end of the story. We are delighted that our ambitious and exciting Red Bull Powertrains project will be strongly supported by Honda, technically and operationally, in 2022, and this will help ensure that Red Bull’s transition to chassis and power unit manufacturer status is seamless. ”, said the British leader.

Koji Watanabe, Honda’s director for branding and communication operations, highlighted the importance of the transition process and the strengthening of the structure of Honda Racing Corporation in the most varied spheres of motor sport.

“I am happy that we have reached an agreement with the Red Bull Group, covering all the details of the intellectual property rights for the F1 power unit and in this way Honda can still contribute to the universe of motor sport. We are now working hard to strengthen the structure of Honda Racing Corporation so that we can ensure that our fans continue to enjoy Honda’s role in all types of motor sports,” said the executive.

“This is to strengthen Honda’s motorsport operation and brand, making them more efficient by integrating the technologies and experiences we have gained from motorsport activities on four wheels and on motorcycles,” concluded Watanabe.

The Turkish GP takes place between October 8th and 10th at Istanbul Park in Tuzla.