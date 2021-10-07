Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 7, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The horoscope of the day helps you prepare for life’s activities



ARIES



It’s easier to discover secrets, reveal what’s hidden or covered up. The New Moon enters Scorpio, favoring investigations and diagnoses. Mercury challenges Pluto, try to cultivate lightness, beware of radicalism. Continue to be careful with manipulations. It’s also good to rethink values ​​and ideas. Social life and partnerships are still in evidence with the Sun in Libra, the opposite sign to yours. Good thing Jupiter combines with Mercury to help clear up misunderstandings.



BULL



The New Moon enters Scorpio, while the Sun continues in Libra: time to exercise your social skills, to put yourself in the other’s shoes. Take the opportunity to develop goals and align interests with employees, dialogue is favored. Meanwhile, Venus enters Sagittarius, favoring the pleasure of studies, the taste for freedom. Good for planning courses, trips and adventures. Take the opportunity to assess the potential for achieving your dreams, realizing what is feasible and what is mere fantasy.



TWINS



With New Moon you can activate new goals and new subjects. Count on more intuition and insight. The Moon enters Scorpio: you can advance the work, invest in studies, researches and investigations. It is time to go deeper into any issue to cultivate understanding. However, Mercury remains retrograde, beware of haste, recklessness, restlessness. Lightness and flexibility are the antidotes. Try to remain open to listening, dialoguing, rethinking, understanding and pondering.



CANCER



The New Moon enters deep Scorpio, while Mercury goes retrograde: be open to dealing with possible changes in the agenda. A good time to rethink old concepts, correct the work, promote investigations, talk about deeper, healing and transformative subjects. With sharp intuition, it’s easier to elucidate what’s hidden behind things. But it is important to avoid controlling and intolerant attitudes. Especially at night, when the Moon challenges Saturn.

LION



The period is one of deepening, investigations, transformation. Beware of intolerance and aggressive criticism, be open to healing relationships. Try to take it easy on yourself and others. It is important to assert your social skills, remain open to align your interests with collaborators. Don’t consider anything definitive, changes of mind are on the agenda. Also, The Moon challenges Saturn, try to take it easy on yourself and others. Do not allow for negative or pessimistic postures.



VIRGIN



You can invest in new initiatives, cultivate your analytical skills and your communication power. However, all this can be combined with doses of lightness, sensitivity and intuition. The Moon enters Scorpio: issues that were covered up, what was done hidden, the dirt that was swept under the rug, mistakes, illusions, mysteries and secrets can surface to be solved. If there are disagreements in relationships, be willing to make some concessions.



LB

New ideas can point out other paths. New Moon remains in Scorpio, while Mercury remains retrograde: it is essential now to remain open to review, rethink, align strategies and balance exchanges. Try to use good communication, without forcing situations with demands. In addition, Venus enters Sagittarius, favoring more pleasure for adventures, travels, the pursuit of knowledge. Research better, dialogue to clarify possible doubts and misunderstandings.



SCORPION

The New Moon follows in your sign, has more sensitivity and ability to express feelings. Be willing to cultivate peace and harmony in your relationships. You can advance the work, deepen studies and research. However, be aware of possible unforeseen events, errors or delays. It’s good to check the information, rest more, withdraw to reflect on old values, concepts and resources. What are the dreams you want to fulfill after your birthday?



SAGITTARIUS



You gain more confidence to seek new insights that inspire you to improve yourself, set new goals, and clear your path. The brand new Moon enters the deep Scorpio, it is time to activate new goals, research, investigate, dialogue and find answers. Also take the opportunity to question yourself, transform old concepts, exchange ideas, find out about the news, and get better information on any subject. The good news is that Venus joins your sign, promising more opportunities in love and finance.



CAPRICORN



Take the opportunity to sow new intentions and renew spirits. The New Moon enters Scorpio, asking him to dialogue more openly, willing to rethink old postures and review confusing issues. It is time to exercise dialogue and understanding. Identify what needs to be healed and transformed, accept this challenge. You just have to win. So you can relate with more confidence and join forces to make your inspirations come true. But part of the night the Moon challenges Saturn, indicating a power outage.



AQUARIUM



The period of transformations, cleansing, releases and detox continues. Even more so now, with the entry of the New Moon into Scorpio. You can invest in new starts. However, Mercury remains retrograde, do not leave diplomacy aside. Partners and collaborators remain in evidence. Follow your heart, it can indicate what should be left behind. The period is also ideal for studies, reviews, therapies, investigations, studies and research. Take the opportunity to set new goals.



FISHES



Continue to prepare new goals and initiatives. However, avoid radical or dogmatic postures, diplomacy and cordiality must be a priority. The Sun remains in Libra, favoring kindness, cordiality and diplomacy. Anything you can do now to promote beauty, harmony and balance can lead to better results. Also invest in your charisma and your ability to seduce. Venus enters Sagittarius, stimulating the desire to expand knowledge, travel and expand your horizons.