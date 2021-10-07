Hospital Uopeccan opens breast cancer prevention campaign

With the release of balloons and rappelling, Hospital Uopeccan de Umuarama launched this Wednesday morning (6), the Pink October campaign that will be developed throughout the month with mammography and guidance.

The official opening of the campaign took place in front of the Uopeccan Hospital in Umuarama and was attended by several city authorities.

“This month we reinforced the importance of early diagnosis, reminding women about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, a disease that is curable when diagnosed at an early stage,” explained legionnaire Russiane Matos.

About a thousand balloons were released with sunflower seeds. “This flower symbolizes happiness and light, at this moment we need to spread a message of hope and love”, reinforced the creator.

Throughout the month, the legionnaires will carry out an appointment to schedule mammograms at the hospital. The joint effort for scheduling will take place on the 13th, 18th and 25th. The opening hours will be from 08:00 to 14:00. “Not necessarily women need to come to schedule this day. They can schedule exams online or over the phone”, he highlighted.

The month of October draws women’s attention to health care and reinforces the importance of early diagnosis. “We don’t just want to remember about breast cancer, but about women’s health. You have to feel and know yourself. Breast self-examination and pap smear must be performed at least once a year”, he concluded.

In addition to scheduling a mammogram, during the month folders will be delivered at the reception of the hospital related to the prevention of breast cancer and intensifying the fight against the disease.

SCHEDULES

Mammography exams can be scheduled online at the following address: schedulingmamography.uopeccan.org.br and also by telephone – (44) 2031-0754.

Join our group on WhatsApp and receive OBemdito’s news first hand.

