Hotel in Germany Accused of Anti-Semitism After Asks Jewish Guest to Remove Star of David Necklace | World

the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim accused a hotel in Leipzig, in eastern Germany, of having barred from entering the establishment by wearing a necklace with the Star of David around his neck — one of the symbols of Judaism. The case, which generated a stir in the German Jewish community, led to the opening of an investigation on Wednesday (6).

The singer and guitarist shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which he appears in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig, where the case allegedly took place. In the recording, Ofarim says he was waiting in line at the reception to be called to check-in, that is, to confirm entry into the establishment. Then, according to him, the employees passed other people ahead.

“What’s going on? Why is everyone being called ahead of me?” he asked. “Then someone yelled from a corner: ‘Take off your star,'” says the musician.

Leipzig’s prosecutor told agencies AFP and Deutsche Welle that they are investigating the case. The singer has not decided whether to sue the hotel or the employee who would have made this request. On Tuesday night, there were protests in front of the establishment – around 600 people attended the event, according to the newspaper “Leipziger Zeitung”.

The Westin hotel said it took the case “very seriously” and reported the suspension, while investigations last, of two workers allegedly involved in the incident, according to a spokesman for hotel group Marriott International interviewed by AFP.

The hotel employee accused by the singer, on the other hand, also filed a complaint for defamation and threats, informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which promised to investigate all the allegations.

Gil Ofarim, 39, known in Germany for participating in the German version of the reality The Voice, said in an interview with Bild TV that the incident was “the last straw”, and that he had already been a victim of “xenophobia and racism “.