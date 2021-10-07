Hours after Diego Dabove’s resignation, Bahia makes Guto Ferreira’s return official

Diego Dabove is no longer coach of Esporte Clube Bahia. The professional was dismissed by the Bahia club this Wednesday afternoon (6th). In the statement, the tricolor board admitted that the choice for the technician turned out to be hasty. To replace the Argentine, Guto Ferreira was hired by the institution.

The ‘gordiola’, as he is affectionately called, was unemployed since leaving Ceará. This will be his third visit to the northeastern institution. All of them took place between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. There, an access to Serie A and a title in the Northeast Cup.

Dabove’s resignation takes place just six games after his arrival in Salvador. In these matches, the Steel Squadron only came out victorious in one of them, in a duel with Fortaleza. Currently, Bahia occupies the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

Check out the official statement from Bahia below:

“Esporte Clube Bahia announces that Diego Dabove is no longer the Squadron’s coach.

“We need to carry out a course correction. It was not something we wanted to do, we are very sorry about the situation, but if we decided to change so quickly, it is proof that the choice ended up proving to be wrong – not in terms of the quality of the work, but from the point of view of knowledge Brazilian football and the context of the club. Taking stock of the day-to-day, results and challenges that lie ahead, we understand that this is the right measure at the moment”, explains President Guilherme Bellintani.

The assistants Guillermo Formica and Walter Ribonetto leave the Tricolor together with him, as well as the physical trainer Agustín Buscaglia”.