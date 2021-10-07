Hours after firing Diego Dabove, Bahia announces the hiring of Guto Ferreira | bahia

Bahia made official, this Wednesday night, the hiring of coach Guto Ferreira, as the GE had anticipated. With a good job recently for Ceará, the coach arrives to take over for Diego Dabove, fired this afternoon, after six games.

The coach signed a contract valid until the end of the season and will have assistants Alexandre Faganello and André Luis, and fitness coach Juninho. The group will meet the tricolor delegation in Curitiba, where Bahia will face Athletico, a match scheduled for this Saturday.

Bahia announces Guto Ferreira as new coach — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia

Guto Ferreira is an old acquaintance of the Bahia fans, after all he has two spells at the club. The first lasted 11 months, between 2016 and 2017, when he won access to Serie A and the title of the Northeast Cup, until he accepted an invitation to coach Internacional.

In the first pass, Guto led Tricolor in 57 games, with 31 wins, 15 draws and 11 defeats, an improvement of 63.1%.

The comeback happened at the end of 2017 and lasted until June 2018. He was ahead of Tricolor in 33 games and won 18 wins, six draws and nine defeats, a 60% improvement.

Check out the official statement from Bahia

“Tricolor commander in the conquests of the Northeast Cup in 2017, the Bahia Championship in 2018 and access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2016, Guto Ferreira is back in the squadron.

In all, adding the coach’s two spells at Bahia, the achievement reaches 62% of the disputed points. In 89 games there were 48 wins, 21 draws and 20 defeats.

After leaving in June 2018, he moved up the division with Sport in 2019 and both won the Nordestão and led Ceará’s best campaign in the Brasileirão in straight points, in 2020.

Paulista de Piracicaba, Augusto Sérgio Ferreira, 56, also directed teams like Internacional, Chapecoense, Ponte Preta, Figueirense and Portuguesa.

Alongside Guto, who signed a contract until the end of this season, three other professionals return to Salvador: assistants Alexandre Faganello and André Luis and fitness coach Juninho.