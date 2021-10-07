How Barcelona went from a powerful team to a broken team with a R$ 3 billion gap

In June 2015, Barcelona reached its peak as one of the most powerful clubs in the world by winning the Champions League with the trio Messi, Neymar and Suarez. In October 2021, the Barcelona board announced that the club would be bankrupt if it were a company. It only took one administration to bring down the foundations of the association that most enchanted and generated income in the world.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, manager of 2014 and 2020, was responsible for running the club in this period. Until he resigned last year. The real picture of Barcelona, ​​however, was only revealed this Wednesday by the new board when announcing the results of the accounts and the audit carried out at the club.

Barcelona’s losses last season (deficit) were €481 million (£3.05 billion). This amount is due to revenues below expectations and spending well above what was feasible. To give you an idea, Barcelona’s total expenditure was 1.1 billion euros, while revenue reached 631 million euros.

It is one of the clubs that earns the most in the world — last year, it was the association with the highest income. But their numbers are falling: TV, commercial and obviously box office money has been cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More importantly, Barcelona’s spending is a record, up 19% on the previous year. Why? The audit identified a 61% increase in payroll over three years. This explains: the association started to offer extra benefits to contracted athletes —loyalty bonuses, end of contract awards. The club’s payroll would close 835 million euros in the year (R$ 5 billion).

Plus, a club that sold Neymar for record figures was in the red in transactions between athletes. This is explained by signings such as Coutinho, Dembelé, Griezmann.

Therefore, it was necessary that the new board cut to the point of losing the biggest idol in the club’s history, Messi. Besides him, there were athletes like Griezmann, Suárez (this one in the middle of last year).

Still, the reduction was not enough to balance the books. Barcelona did not meet the financial fair play requirements of either UEFA or La Liga. Debt exploded: it reached the mark of 1.350 billion euros in commitments in March 2021.

Of this total, there are lawsuits filed against the club that will likely be lost, a contingency that was only discovered in the audit, TV anticipations. Remember certain Brazilian clubs. Short-term commitments (that is, to be paid in one year) total €470 million. This means that the club has to generate income to pay salaries, its other bills, plus an extra of this amount.

Therefore, the CEO of Barcelona, ​​Ferran Reverter, spoke of zero cash and difficulty even to pay salaries when the new board took over the club. It was necessary to take out emergency loans to avoid stopping the association altogether.

In the suffocation, and with the cast dismantled, Barcelona makes a long-term plan, until 2026, to reorganize. One of the first steps is to borrow around half a billion euros from US banks. You will have to use your assets as collateral. So, he hopes to get out of the immediate suffocation to settle down.

In the long term, the bet is to use the base — it stipulated that 12 athletes of the cast would have to be from La Masia —, fix the structural problems in the CT and stadium, and increase revenues with projects like Espai Barcelona. The program, which currently represents more expenses, aims to become an attraction for tourists.

Barcelona’s debt has a ratio of around 2 to 1 to its income and there is access to international credit lines, something unthinkable for national clubs. Therefore, salvation is plausible, but not without suffering. It will be necessary to forget the megalomania of recent years and rebuild the club on the basis that raised it to the level of 2015.