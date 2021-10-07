How much healthy life do you gain or lose by eating certain things? – 10/07/2021

You are what you eat. This phrase serves as inspiration for many people seeking a healthy lifestyle, but a study done at the University of Michigan, USA, decided to take it literally.

The authors of the publication compiled 5,853 foods based on the North American diet and calculated their effects on gains or losses of minutes of life. For this, they used an adaptation of the GBD as an index (Global Burden Disease), which measures the diseases associated with each person’s food choices.

They also analyzed the impact of each food’s production on the environment — such as consumption, waste, water use and pollution caused by its preparation.

Putting these two indexes together, they classified foods into three colors: green, yellow and red, as well as traffic lights, being they good, average or bad for health, respectively.

Among the ranked foods, processed meat (such as ham, sausage, sausage, bacon, salami, mortadella, turkey breast), placed in the red zone, is the food that presents the greatest risk: 0.45 minutes of life are lost for each gram ingested . A hot dog, for example, can reduce 36 minutes of an individual’s healthy life.

But calm down, this does not mean that you will live less if you eat a snack. The nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), explains: “People who have an unregulated diet develop levels of diabetes, obesity, cholesterol and chronic diseases. It can impact their sleep, their mood, the your digestive process. Then you will live, but you may have problems,” he says.

Ultra-processed are those foods that have undergone a major industrial procedure Image: Getty Images

balance is everything

If with every “junk” we ingest, we lost so many minutes of life, we would no longer be here. Therefore, the study also offers a counterpart: it is possible to balance these losses with gains.

If we exchange 10% of our daily consumption of red meat and sausages for fruits, vegetables, legumes and certain types of seafood, we can gain up to 48 minutes of healthy life.

“Red meats are sources of high nutritional value proteins, but they are rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption is associated with the development of heart disease and chronic non-communicable diseases”, explains Camila Aoki Horita, a nutritionist at Hospital São Camilo.

In relation to fish, the expert points out that many have a high content of omega 3, which has a powerful anti-inflammatory action, controlling cholesterol and serving as protection against cognitive and heart diseases.

Among the items that make up the division’s yellow band are those foods that have no major effect on health —whether positive or negative— nor on the environment, such as dairy products.

“The main defense for milk and its derivatives would be the consumption of calcium, but today we know that we can consume this nutrient in other foods, such as chia and broccoli”, explains nutritionist Larissa Carvalho, from Hospital São Domingos, in Maranhão .

Milk and dairy products were in the yellow belt of the division Image: iStock

The ‘enemies’ of health

But, after all, what are these ultra-processed foods? First, it is important to differentiate them from processed foods.

A processed food is one that has gone through any type of process — be it a cut or a mixture — but without using preservatives and chemical compounds.

“In natura is the food in its natural form. The minimally processed ones have a preparation: take a fruit and liquefy it, like juice. The processed ones, on the other hand, had some products added, such as salt, sugar, vinegar — this is the case of jam “, says Carvalho.

The real “villains”, which are ultra-processed foods, are those that have gone through a major industrial procedure, using sugars, fats, chemicals and, above all, preservatives.

That’s where the danger lies: this quantity of ingredients, which serves to increase the “shelf time” of the product, can lead to several health problems, such as hypertension, obesity and even cancer, due to the chemical compounds, Carvalho emphasizes.

“You look and you don’t know what’s there. You don’t know what tasted like a packet of savory snacks. Nowadays, there’s even honey bread that doesn’t have honey among the ingredients,” says nutritionist Marcella Garcez.

It is important to remember that the study does not take into account the family and health history of each person, being only a larger portion of the impacts of certain foods on the body and on the world.