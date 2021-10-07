Who has never suffered from lack of storage space on the iPhone because of WhatsApp media, let’s cast the first stone. But did you know that you don’t need to take drastic measures like clearing an entire conversation, whether private or in a group, to resolve this?

Before taking radical steps — like wiping an entire WhatsApp group, for example — you can check your app’s storage settings. You can manage, select, and delete individual media — such as photos, videos, screen shots, audios, and memes — so you keep the content of the conversation the way it was, just by deleting heavy media.

Another highlight is that WhatsApp manages items considered “frequently forwarded” — usually received in groups of family or friends — so you can select and delete individually what doesn’t make sense for you to keep occupying the storage space of the your device.

Find out in the tutorial below how to find and delete heavy media that WhatsApp stores on your device, without having to clean conversations in general. However, if necessary, also learn to clean up an entire conversation or group of WhatsApp.

How to clean up WhatsApp and free up space on the iPhone

Step 1: open WhatsApp on your iPhone. In the lower right corner, enter “Settings”.

Go to WhatsApp > Settings. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: on the next screen, enter “Storage and data”.

Enter “Storage and data”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: at the top of the screen, click to enter “Manage Storage”.

Enter “Manage Storage”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: in the “Analyze and delete items” section, you can find media that iOS considers too heavy for the app to store on your device. This section may appear to split into two categories for you: items larger than 5MB and files that are frequently forwarded, either through groups or in private conversations. In any of the sections, you can login to explore the media, select and delete them individually.

Explore the media considered heavy on your WhatsApp, select and delete them individually. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: when scrolling down, you find all your conversations, whether private or in a group, in order of the heaviest in relation to the total media stored in the conversation. On the same line, you find the total length of the conversation. In any of the conversations or groups, you can enter to explore the media, select and delete them individually.

Explore media from individual or group conversations, select and erase them individually. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: as a more radical alternative, if you want to do a more drastic cleanup, you can simply drag a conversation or group to the left side, click the three dot icon, and then tap “More”.

Drag a conversation or group to the left side and click “More”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7: in the options tab that will open on the screen, click to clear the entire WhatsApp conversation or group. Note: If you have favorite items, you can choose to keep them saved in the conversation or group in question.

Click to clear the entire WhatsApp conversation or group. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)